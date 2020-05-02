Rap lovers, rejoice! Raftaar and Raja Kumari bring the magic of Rap with 'Hustle from Home'

There’s no denying the fact that rap as a genre has taken a giant leap and found its way into the mainstream music. Post an astounding season, MTV Hustle opened the doors for budding rappers to relive their passion and make their own mark. And even while in these tough times when we’re at home, the zeal for the love of music and hip-hop should never fade away. Keeping this in mind, MTV adds an innovative twist to its flagship property and brings to you ‘Hustle from Home’ – a unique 6-part series on rap music with the king and queen of hip-hop, Raftaar and Rajakumari. Hosted by VJ Gaelyn Mendonca, Hustle from Home, starting 3rd May, every Sunday at 7PM only on MTV will have ace rappers jam it up and share their expertise on creating a rap song.

Hustle from Home will be a musical treat, along with Raftaar and Raja Kumari who will add up to all the entertainment and surprise the viewers with some fun elements. Joining them would be our very own favorites from MTV Hustle – M Zee Bella, RCR, EPR, Agsy, Void & Shloka will add their personal experiences, challenge each other through rap banters, jam it on their favorite beats for all the rap lovers and spread happiness through their music. Amidst this, Gaelyn’s fun and witty one-liners with our rap stars would be a cherry on the cake.

Moreover, the title track of the series, composed and sung by the very talented EPR, pays tribute to all the warriors fighting this crucial battle for the welfare of the nation.. This series is MTV’s heartfelt salute to all the superheroes- doctors, nurses, police, and other essential service providers, who are at the forefront, battling these tough times.

Commenting on this initiative, Raftaar said, Commenting on this initiative, Raftaar said, “As a powerful form of expression, hip-hop has a powerful impact on our minds. Hustle From Home endeavors to spread some optimism through music. With personal anecdotes, fun interactive sessions, and a great collective of music, we’re looking forward to creating an exhilarating experience for upcoming talent and hustle it together, one rap at a time.”

The prolific singer and fashionista Raja Kumari said, “Rap isn’t just underground anymore and MTV Hustle been a crucial milestone in driving its growth into the mainstream. While we battle out this pandemic, Hustle from Home is an opportunity to connect with my peers and aspiring rappers to celebrate the spirit of music. I’m looking forward to making memorable experiences as we come together to convey a heartfelt thanks to our real life heroes."

The gorgeous host VJ Gaelyn said, “Hustle from Home is an effort to stay connected with our rap stars and offer a musical respite while we stay put at home. MTV Hustle was integral to the remarkable rise of rap and its craze amongst the youth. We intend to replicate the same passion and enthusiasm here with some of our fine rappers and create a fun experience for our audience. Here's a host of fun banters, rap battles and hard-hitting music in store for our viewers.”

Keep your spirits high and rap your way to happiness with Hustle from Home, starting 3rd May, every Sunday at 7 PM only on MTV.