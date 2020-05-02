Dhvani Bhanushali dedicates song ‘Jeetenge Hum’ to frontline workers

MUMBAI: Singer Dhvani Bhanushali whose widely known for her songs like Vaaste, Leja Re to name a few says her upcoming song "Jeetenge hum" is dedicated to the frontline workers who are battling the COVID-19pandemic.

The singer took to Twitter on Friday to share, "#JeetengeHum is just a small effort in keeping you all entertained and to keep your spirits high. Hope you all like it. Stay tuned for the song tomorrow,"

She mentioned, "I have been working on this song for some time now and it has become really close to my heart. #JeetengeHum releasing tomorrow. Stay tuned,"

Earlier, Bhanushali had donated Rs 50,000 to the Film and Television Producers Guild of India, for daily wage workers whose income has stopped due to the lockdown of the entertainment industry in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.