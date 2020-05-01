WEISS drops retro-tinged new single 'First Sight'

MUMBAI: UK DJ and producer WEISS marks his first release of 2020 with new single ‘First Sight’, out now via Island Records.

An infectious 80s-infused house cut, ‘First Sight’ brings new life to retro-tinged synths, delivering a sound that’s simultaneously nostalgic and fresh-sounding. It acts as the first installment of a multi-track story exploring themes of creative expression, unity, love, and positivity inspired by memories and impressions of formative raving years with good friends, new friends and strangers alike.

Listen here:

<iframe src="https://open.spotify.com/embed?uri=spotify%3Aalbum%3A0KODhsUPoNi0IBrMxobYr1" width="600" height="380" frameborder="0" allowtransparency="true" allow="encrypted-media"></iframe>

After emerging onto the scene in 2013, WEISS has ascended through the dance music ranks at an impressive rate, releasing hit records such as ‘You’re Sunshine’ and ‘My Sister’, receiving support from a host of legends ranging from Armand van Helden, Eats Everything and Carl Cox to Elton John. His 2018 hit single ‘Feel My Needs’ took the world by storm, reaching #1 in both the BBC Radio 1 Dance Chart and ARIA Club Chart (also being voted the #1 track for the year), and winning ‘Best Track’ at the DJ Mag ‘Best of British’ awards.

WEISS has circled the globe countless times to complete tours worldwide, in the latter part of 2019 he embarked on his biggest ever tours of North America and Oceania covering 30 dates across 7 weeks including performances at EDC in Mexico City, Electro Zoo in New York, All My Friends in Los Angeles, Harbour Life in Sydney, Petting Zoo in Melbourne and many more, ending the year at London’s coveted Brixton Academy on New Years Eve.

Marking the start of a new chapter, ‘First Sight’ is a masterful release that sees WEISS delve further into his musical roots. With plenty more music (and easter eggs) to come, watch this space in the coming months as WEISS’ story unfurls.