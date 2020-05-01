WEISS drops retro-tinged new single 'First Sight'

MUMBAI: UK DJ and producer WEISS marks his first release of 2020 with new single ‘First Sight’, out now via Island Records.
An infectious 80s-infused house cut, ‘First Sight’ brings new life to retro-tinged synths, delivering a sound that’s simultaneously nostalgic and fresh-sounding. It acts as the first installment of a multi-track story exploring themes of creative expression, unity, love, and positivity inspired by memories and impressions of formative raving years with good friends, new friends and strangers alike.
Listen here:
<iframe src="https://open.spotify.com/embed?uri=spotify%3Aalbum%3A0KODhsUPoNi0IBrMxobYr1" width="600" height="380" frameborder="0" allowtransparency="true" allow="encrypted-media"></iframe>
After emerging onto the scene in 2013, WEISS has ascended through the dance music ranks at an impressive rate, releasing hit records such as ‘You’re Sunshine’ and ‘My Sister’, receiving support from a host of legends ranging from Armand van Helden, Eats Everything and Carl Cox to Elton John. His 2018 hit single ‘Feel My Needs’ took the world by storm, reaching #1 in both the BBC Radio 1 Dance Chart and ARIA Club Chart (also being voted the #1 track for the year), and winning ‘Best Track’ at the DJ Mag ‘Best of British’ awards.
WEISS has circled the globe countless times to complete tours worldwide, in the latter part of 2019 he embarked on his biggest ever tours of North America and Oceania covering 30 dates across 7 weeks including performances at EDC in Mexico City, Electro Zoo in New York, All My Friends in Los Angeles, Harbour Life in Sydney, Petting Zoo in Melbourne and many more, ending the year at London’s coveted Brixton Academy on New Years Eve.
Marking the start of a new chapter, ‘First Sight’ is a masterful release that sees WEISS delve further into his musical roots. With plenty more music (and easter eggs) to come, watch this space in the coming months as WEISS’ story unfurls.
MUMBAI: YouTube channel, Last Cigarette was terminated owing to receiving three copyright strikeread more
MUMBAI: TikTok, the most popular video-sharing app continues to grow asread more
MUMBAI: According to the report, Microsoft is planning to bring music controls to it’s Your Phonread more
MUMBAI: According to the report, YouTube is now pushing out a redesign, making it easier for userread more
Society Tea, in association with Urban Beat Project, announces the launch of the new Season read more
MUMBAI: Facebook has collaborated with some of the biggest names in Indian entertainment to put together a home-to-home fundraiser concert, I For...read more
MUMBAI: South London avant-garde producer Telemachus collaborates with Neo-soul singer Jerome Thomas on new single ‘Greed’, taken from his...read more
MUMBAI: Mixcloud and Nightmares On Wax are just two of the dance music industry heavyweights backing the world’s largest-ever simultaneous live...read more
MUMBAI: As world’s collide between two of the most exciting artists to emerge in recent years, Imanbek and Martin Jensen unite for the irresistible...read more
MUMBAI: "Ghoomar" fame singer Swaroop Khan has come up with a new song, titled 'Thaare Bina". It is a Rajasthani folk song and is directed by...read more