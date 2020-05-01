RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  01 May 2020 18:57 |  By RnMTeam

SpotlampE presents 'DESH MERA - together against Corona'

MUMBAI: To boost the national morale and musically share the message of staying safe and strong, SpotlampE, the vibrant music label from 9X media, has got together and collaborated with multiple singers for a melodic song titled ‘Desh Mera – together against Corona’. Sung by 12 acclaimed singers including Shaan, Javed Ali, Amit Mishra, Payal Dev and Raja Hassan among others, this new single is launched today, 22nd April on SpotlampE. The music video of the song is also being aired on 9XM, 9X Jalwa, 9X Tashan and on 9X Jhakaas.   

 The lyrics of the song are written by Murali Agarwal and the music is composed by Raj Aashoo. The single is sung by stalwarts like Shaan, Javed Ali, Krishna Beura, Amit Mishra, Madhushree, Dev Negi, Hamsika Iyer, Payal Dev, Raja Hasan, Swati Sharma, Seepi Jha and Anmol Daniel who are all extremely emotional and excited about his single.

Commenting on the launch of the song, Rajitta Hemwaani, Chief Content & Operating Officer, SpotlampE said, “Music has the power to heal the soul and share the message of love and unity in these trying times. What better way than to bring together all these lovely singers to partner with us on this launch.”

In a short span of time, SpotlampE has become a vibrant and much chased after music label by upcoming as well as established singers to showcase their talent. With artists like Grammy winner Shaggy, Mika Singh, Mohit Chauhan, Shaan, Ankit Tiwari, Shankar Mahadevan, Payal dev, Dev Negi, launching their tracks on SpotlampE, the platform has become the destination to discover the best of contemporary and commercial music across genres.

‘Desh Mera – together against Corona’, will be promoted across all social media platforms of 9XM, 9X Jalwa, 9X Tashan and 9X Jhakaas. The track will be played and promoted across SpotlampE and simultaneously on all audio and video streaming platforms & on YouTube.

Check out the melodic song ‘Desh Mera – together against Corona’, exclusively on SpotlampE - https://bit.ly/DESHMera

Tags
9XM 9X Jalwa 9X Tashan 9X Jhakaas Mika Singh Mohit Chauhan Shaan Ankit Tiwari Shankar Mahadevan Payal Dev Dev Negi
Related news
News | 01 May 2020

HDFC Bank, AR Rahman, Prasoon Joshi present #HumHaarNahiMaanenge- a musical tribute to the nation fighting COVID-19

MUMBAI: HDFC Bank today released #HumHaarNahiMaanenge (we will not give up), a collaborative song of hope. The single is a tribute to the indomitable spirit of India and millions of Indians who are standing together to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Click here to watch the video.

read more
News | 30 Apr 2020

100 singers unite for 'One Nation One Voice'

MUMBAI: As many as 100 singers, including Asha Bhosle, Alka Yagnik, Sonu Nigam, and Hariharan, will come together for "One Nation One Voice" - an anthem dedicated to corona warriors and in aid of PM-Cares. It's supported by legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

read more
News | 28 Apr 2020

Ankit Tiwari collaborates with Sayam - Mohit for Corona Warriors

MUMBAI: Sun Raha Hai Na Tu" fame singer Ankit Tiwari has collaborated with music composer duo Sayam - Mohit for a song dedicated to corona warriors like doctors, police, government officials, vendors, and others who have taken the risk of working out of their homes to protect and to help rest of

read more
News | 25 Apr 2020

Yo Yo Honey Singh, Amit Trivedi, Mika Singh make Sunday a fun day on TikTok LIVE Concert

MUMBAI: As we head into another week of staying at home, TikTok, a place where everyday millions of people turn to make their day brighter, is turning your Sunday into a Fun Day with #TikTokLiveConcert.

read more
News | 14 Apr 2020

COVID-19: 'Genda Phool' singer Payal Dev unveils song on pandemic

MUMBAI: Singer Payal Dev has come up with her new song "Sayyam rakh", which aims to cheer up people's mood amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Hit YouTube channel Last Cigarette suspended over copyright issues

MUMBAI: YouTube channel, Last Cigarette was terminated owing to receiving three copyright strikeread more

News
TikTok attains two billion downloads from Apple App Store and Google Play store

MUMBAI: TikTok, the most popular video-sharing app continues to grow asread more

News
Microsoft's Your Phone app allows you to control music apps from phone

MUMBAI: According to the report, Microsoft is planning to bring music controls to it’s Your Phonread more

News
YouTube Music redesigns tap to reach larger audiences

MUMBAI: According to the report, YouTube is now pushing out a redesign, making it easier for userread more

Interviews
Our intention of introducing 'Sounds of Society' was to create genre-agnostic music for today’s generation: Society Tea Director Karan Shah

Society Tea, in association with Urban Beat Project, announces the launch of the new Season read more

top# 5 articles

1
Mike Mago, Kelli-Leigh collaborate on new single 'On Repeat'

MUMBAI: Dutch DJ/producer Mike Mago and UK vocalist/songwriter Kelli-Leigh team up on the new single “On Repeat”. Kelli-Leigh’s soulful vocals...read more

2
Martin Garrix releases full remix pack for 'Drown'

MUMBAI: After several remixes were released over the last couple of weeks, Martin Garrix’s ‘Drown’, is now receiving a full remix pack. The remix...read more

3
Majestic remixes Sam Bird, Papa Zeus soon set to release 'Run To You'

MUMBAI: Majestic has remixed ‘Run To You’, the debut single from former Love Island contestant Sam Bird and UK artist Papa Zeus, out 1st May. The UKG...read more

4
Indian Entertainment Industry and Facebook join forces on mega 'I FOR INDIA' concert

MUMBAI: Facebook has collaborated with some of the biggest names in Indian entertainment to put together a home-to-home fundraiser concert, I For...read more

5
IKKA, THEMXXNLIGHT collaborate for new song 'Intezaar'

MUMBAI: After creating a trending chartbuster track, ‘Mashallah’ with India’s leading pop singers Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar; THEMXXNLIGHT is back...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group