SpotlampE presents 'DESH MERA - together against Corona'

MUMBAI: To boost the national morale and musically share the message of staying safe and strong, SpotlampE, the vibrant music label from 9X media, has got together and collaborated with multiple singers for a melodic song titled ‘Desh Mera – together against Corona’. Sung by 12 acclaimed singers including Shaan, Javed Ali, Amit Mishra, Payal Dev and Raja Hassan among others, this new single is launched today, 22nd April on SpotlampE. The music video of the song is also being aired on 9XM, 9X Jalwa, 9X Tashan and on 9X Jhakaas.

The lyrics of the song are written by Murali Agarwal and the music is composed by Raj Aashoo. The single is sung by stalwarts like Shaan, Javed Ali, Krishna Beura, Amit Mishra, Madhushree, Dev Negi, Hamsika Iyer, Payal Dev, Raja Hasan, Swati Sharma, Seepi Jha and Anmol Daniel who are all extremely emotional and excited about his single.

Commenting on the launch of the song, Rajitta Hemwaani, Chief Content & Operating Officer, SpotlampE said, “Music has the power to heal the soul and share the message of love and unity in these trying times. What better way than to bring together all these lovely singers to partner with us on this launch.”

In a short span of time, SpotlampE has become a vibrant and much chased after music label by upcoming as well as established singers to showcase their talent. With artists like Grammy winner Shaggy, Mika Singh, Mohit Chauhan, Shaan, Ankit Tiwari, Shankar Mahadevan, Payal dev, Dev Negi, launching their tracks on SpotlampE, the platform has become the destination to discover the best of contemporary and commercial music across genres.

‘Desh Mera – together against Corona’, will be promoted across all social media platforms of 9XM, 9X Jalwa, 9X Tashan and 9X Jhakaas. The track will be played and promoted across SpotlampE and simultaneously on all audio and video streaming platforms & on YouTube.

Check out the melodic song ‘Desh Mera – together against Corona’, exclusively on SpotlampE - https://bit.ly/DESHMera