Rapper Badal: Afsos is my masterpiece

MUMBAI: Badal Rapper from Safidon has added another feather to his cap “Afsos” relating to the current situation in the society under TM Music.

“It’s not about a particular thing but overall, the surrounding around me, that includes the society and friends” said Badal while sharing the initial ideal of the song. “I’m trying to figure out what went wrong or what is missing in it, pointing out different types of topics”.

Watch here:

Sharing his love for music the singer exclaimed, “Music was inside of me since when I was a little boy, my mother sings to me during my childhood days”. He began to love hip hop music and started composing songs during his high school days, eventually, he learned that there was no future with music in his hometown and that’s when he shifted to more developed city and opted as a career.

The singer did not undergo any formal training but was a self-taught learner with a little help from YouTube videos.

“All of my original songs are a baby to me, but I think “Afsos” is my favorite at the moment. I have written my reality in “Afsos” and that’s why it is my masterpiece” he adds

Not many people would have imagined three months ago that we can be in the rare and extreme situation many of us are experiencing now. Badal is soldiering himself by working from home like everyone else, “I’m trying to figure out myself, what I love in music, and learning about the talent I have in terms of music. Naturally, I’m not really an outgoing person, so it doesn’t really make a big difference. I’m usually in my studio trying to create something new, writing song or playing video games”.

“This are the regrets that I have seen with my naked eye, we have to step up ahead and make changes of what is wrong instead of ignoring. Try to live your life without regrets”, signs off by sending message to his listeners.

The singer has a pipeline of songs coming soon. Stay tuned!