RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  01 May 2020 19:19 |  By RnMTeam

Martin Garrix releases full remix pack for 'Drown'

MUMBAI: After several remixes were released over the last couple of weeks, Martin Garrix’s ‘Drown’, is now receiving a full remix pack. The remix pack doesn’t only include the earlier released reworks from Alle Farben, Matroda and The Subculture, it also surprises with two new additions from Sidney Samson and Pat Lok. The release pack as a whole provides a journey through different ranges of sounds, all of which bring something different to the table.

Even though he’s releasing regularly on Garrix’s label STMPD RCRDS, Sidney Samson also found the time to work on the label boss’ latest release. His distinctive signature sound perfectly complements the original. Meanwhile, the Canadian producer Pat Lok added his flavor to his version of Garrix’s collaboration with Clinton Kane, making for an incredible sound combination.

Tags
Martin Garrix Alle Farben music Matroda Clinton Kane
Related news
News | 01 May 2020

Mike Mago, Kelli-Leigh collaborate on new single 'On Repeat'

MUMBAI: Dutch DJ/producer Mike Mago and UK vocalist/songwriter Kelli-Leigh team up on the new single “On Repeat”.

read more
News | 01 May 2020

Majestic remixes Sam Bird, Papa Zeus soon set to release 'Run To You'

MUMBAI: Majestic has remixed ‘Run To You’, the debut single from former Love Island contestant Sam Bird and UK artist Papa Zeus, out 1st May.

read more
News | 01 May 2020

Actor, Roadies winner Nikhil Sachdeva releases song 'Bharat Bhagya Vidhata with new dimension

MUMBAI: Nikhil is selflessly donating the funds raised from his new song will be contributed to "The PM Cares Fund" to help India fight Covid19.

read more
News | 01 May 2020

Indian Entertainment Industry and Facebook join forces on mega 'I FOR INDIA' concert

MUMBAI: Facebook has collaborated with some of the biggest names in Indian entertainment to put together a home-to-home fundraiser concert, I For India.

read more
News | 01 May 2020

Imanbek and Martin Jensen join forces for delectable deep house cut 'I'm Just Feelin' (Du Du Du)'

MUMBAI: As world’s collide between two of the most exciting artists to emerge in recent years, Imanbek and Martin Jensen unite for the irresistible ‘I’m Just Feelin’ (Du Du Du)’.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Hit YouTube channel Last Cigarette suspended over copyright issues

MUMBAI: YouTube channel, Last Cigarette was terminated owing to receiving three copyright strikeread more

News
TikTok attains two billion downloads from Apple App Store and Google Play store

MUMBAI: TikTok, the most popular video-sharing app continues to grow asread more

News
Microsoft's Your Phone app allows you to control music apps from phone

MUMBAI: According to the report, Microsoft is planning to bring music controls to it’s Your Phonread more

News
YouTube Music redesigns tap to reach larger audiences

MUMBAI: According to the report, YouTube is now pushing out a redesign, making it easier for userread more

Interviews
Our intention of introducing 'Sounds of Society' was to create genre-agnostic music for today’s generation: Society Tea Director Karan Shah

Society Tea, in association with Urban Beat Project, announces the launch of the new Season read more

top# 5 articles

1
Majestic remixes Sam Bird, Papa Zeus soon set to release 'Run To You'

MUMBAI: Majestic has remixed ‘Run To You’, the debut single from former Love Island contestant Sam Bird and UK artist Papa Zeus, out 1st May. The UKG...read more

2
Indian Entertainment Industry and Facebook join forces on mega 'I FOR INDIA' concert

MUMBAI: Facebook has collaborated with some of the biggest names in Indian entertainment to put together a home-to-home fundraiser concert, I For...read more

3
Actor, Roadies winner Nikhil Sachdeva releases song 'Bharat Bhagya Vidhata with new dimension

MUMBAI: Nikhil is selflessly donating the funds raised from his new song will be contributed to "The PM Cares Fund" to help India fight Covid19....read more

4
IKKA, THEMXXNLIGHT collaborate for new song 'Intezaar'

MUMBAI: After creating a trending chartbuster track, ‘Mashallah’ with India’s leading pop singers Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar; THEMXXNLIGHT is back...read more

5
Seedhe Maut's new single 'Ball', out now!

MUMBAI: Azadi Records is proud to present the release of Seedhe Maut’ssingle ‘Ball’, out now on all streaming platforms. No matter what happens, the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group