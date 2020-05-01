Indian Entertainment Industry and Facebook join forces on mega 'I FOR INDIA' concert

MUMBAI: Facebook has collaborated with some of the biggest names in Indian entertainment to put together a home-to-home fundraiser concert, I For India. 100% proceeds from the fundraiser concert will go to the India COVID Response Fund managed by GiveIndia, to support on-ground relief efforts. GiveIndia (www.giveindia.org) is India’s largest giving platform with reach across 23 states. It is associated with over 100 NGOs, working on-ground to support the required interventions with prevention, healthcare infrastructure, livelihood support and essentials for people in need.

The vision for the concert by leaders from the entertainment industry is three-pronged: to entertain those locked down in their homes. To pay tribute to those who are working on the frontlines. And to raise funds for those who have no work and no home and do not know where their next meal is coming from.

The four-hour long concert will be live globally on Facebook (www.facebook.com/Facebookindiapp) on Sunday, 3rd May 2020 at 7:30pm IST and will feature performances and personal messages from 85+ Indian and global stars including:

A R RAHMAN • AAMIR KHAN • ABHISHEK BACHCHAN • ADITYA ROY KAPUR • AISHWARYA RAI BACHCHAN • AJAY - ATUL • AKSHAY KUMAR • ALIA BHATT • AMAAN ALI BANGASH & AYAAN ALI BANGASH • USTAD AMJAD ALI KHAN• ANIL KAPOOR • ANKUR TEWARI • ANOUSHKA SHANKAR • ANUSHKA SHARMA

•ARIJIT SINGH • ARJUN KAPOOR • AYUSHMANN KHURRANA • B PRAAK • BADSHAH• BHUMI PEDNEKAR • BRYAN ADAMS • DIA MIRZA • DILJIT DOSANJH

• DIVINE •DULQUER SALMAAN • FARAH KHAN • FARHAN AKHTAR & BAND • GULZAR •HARIHARAN • HARSHDEEP KAUR • HRITHIK ROSHAN • JACK BLACK

• JAVED AKHTAR • JAY SEAN • JOE JONAS • KAPIL SHARMA • KARAN JOHAR • KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN •KARTIK AARYAN • KATE BOSWORTH • KATRINA KAIF • KEVIN JONAS •KIRAN RAO • KUSHA KAPILA • LILLY SINGH • LISA MISHRA • MADHURI DIXIT • MAME KHAN • MICK JAGGER • MINDY KALING • NALANDAWAY FOUNDATION •NICK JONAS • PAPON • PARINEETI CHOPRA • PRITAM • PRIYANKA CHOPRA JONAS• RAJA KUMARI • RANA DAGGUBATI • RANI MUKHERJI • RANVEER SINGH • REKHA BHARDWAJ • ROHIT SHARMA • RUSSELL PETERS • SAIF ALI KHAN • SANIA MIRZA• SHABANA AZMI • SHAH RUKH KHAN • SHAHEEN BHATT • SHANKAR EHSAAN LOY • SHIAMAK DAVAR • SHREYA GHOSHAL • SHRUTI HAASAN • SIDHARTH MALHOTRA • SONU & NEVAAN NIGAM • SOPHIE TURNER • SUNIDHI CHAUHAN • THE SHILLONG CHAMBER CHOIR • TIGER SHROFF • TWINKLE KHANNA •VARUN DHAWAN • VICKY KAUSHAL • VIDYA BALAN • VIRAT KOHLI • VISHAL BHARDWAJ •WILL SMITH • USTAD ZAKIR HUSSAIN • ZOYA AKHTAR

I for India’s Fundraiser is already active on Facebook and people can donate via fb.me/IforIndiaFundraiser. People will also be able to make a donation via the donate button next to the video while watching the concert.

Ajit Mohan, Vice President and Managing Director, Facebook India, said, “As a company, Facebook is committed to being an ally for India as the country fights the coronavirus outbreak. Our efforts so far have been focused towards providing access to accurate health information and supporting communities around the country. We recently launched Facebook Fundraisers, that allow people to leverage the full scale and power of the platform, and their passion, to direct resources to initiatives that can protect and save lives. We’re grateful to the creators, celebrities and publishers participating in ‘Social For Good’ Live-athon to drive the fundraisers. The ‘I for India’ concert is the grand finale of these efforts, featuring well-known artists and influencers.”

Atul Satija, CEO, GiveIndia, said: "The I For India fundraiser concert, backed by a fabulous line up of stars, really feels like a nation coming together - though we are isolated, we are united in our efforts to win this battle against COVID-19. We have already received tremendous support for our missions to provide humanitarian aid to those most affected by this crisis, particularly migrant workers and daily wagers. But with the concert going live on the world's largest social media platform, it will help reach the millions of people who want to contribute to this war-like effort. We are extremely grateful to the organisers for putting their trust in us as the donations partner."

The event is produced by Fountainhead MKTG. V G Jairam, Co-Founder, Fountainhead MKTG said “It is a matter of great pride for us at Fountainhead MKTG to work with the world’s largest film industry, the world’s largest social network and India’s biggest gving platformto pioneer an entertainment-with-purpose format that is India’s biggest home-to-home concert featuring over 85 large global celebrities across genres. This show has been produced in a record two weeks. We hope everyone enjoys the show and donates wholeheartedly. We are all, truly, in this together.”

Here’s a preview of just some key voices from the concert:

Priyanka Chopra

“Unexpected, uncontrolled, unparalleled.

The coronavirus has forged a brutal path across the world, and in the line of fire is well - you me and pretty much everyone across the world. Lockdowns, quarantines, social distancing - yeh hain humara naya normal.

Khud ko surakshit rakhne ke liye hume ek dusre se dur rehna pad raha hai Phir bhi mann hi mann main hum ek saath hain, as always.”

Anushka Sharma

'While we may be social distancing, and that’s the requirement,

I don’t think we’ve ever been more connected. People helping each other, spreading awareness just so that we can protect each other and that is the victory of human spirit’

Rani Mukerji

‘Instances of child abuse have increased during lockdown. I urge you all to stay more vigilant. If you see or hear anything suspicious or odd please report it to the authorities immediately. My daughter Adira calls this coronavirus an invisible monster lurking in the streets, she tells me mamma, this monster will surely go away one day.’

Anoushka Shankar

“Humans have an incredible capacity for hope and resilience, and finding new ways to help others who need more than we do. Every end is a new beginning"

Zoya Akhtar

“May we remember the lessons learnt and never forget we aren’t above nature, we’re just a small part of it.”

Shabana Azmi

“It’s time we realised how interdependent we are on each other. Irrespective of caste, class, gender, religion or country. It’s time for introspection. It’s time to shed our prejudices, it’s time to come together in kinship and harmony.”

Katrina Kaif

“There are 1000s of frontliners and emergency workers who are putting their lives on the line every day in the fight against COVID-19. Every rupee we collect today will help equip these heroes better thus protect them better. So please help keep safe those who keep us safe.”