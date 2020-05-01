Imanbek and Martin Jensen join forces for delectable deep house cut 'I'm Just Feelin' (Du Du Du)'

MUMBAI: As world’s collide between two of the most exciting artists to emerge in recent years, Imanbek and Martin Jensen unite for the irresistible ‘I’m Just Feelin’ (Du Du Du)’. Set for release May 1st, the much-anticipated collaboration follows hot on the heels of Imanbek’s stratospheric remix of SAINt JHN’s ‘Roses’ that has been streamed in excess of over 400 million times, peaking at #1 on the official singles chart in the UK, Ireland and Australia, the tracks viral longevity is still also being felt. Hitting #3 on TikTok's global chart and #3 globally on Spotify for two consecutive weeks, a coveted #1 spot was also secured over three consecutive weeks on Shazam as its success overflowed. Martin Jensen has also been a prominent figure with music fans recently. From playing a live DJ set at the Danish national stadium which was streamed to a million unique viewers around the world, to the ongoing popularity of his music which includes ‘Solo Dance’, ‘Nobody’ with James Arthur and remixes for Ed Sheeran and Katy Perry, all of which have thrust him forth to become an international household name, clocking in 1 billion streams and platinum certifications in the process.

In their first collaboration, ‘I’m Just Feelin’ (Du Du Du)’ unveils itself as a sure-fire hit, enlisting a brooding take on deeper house, the track opens with a sensual vocal musing “Treat Me Like I’m The Baddest Of Them All…” and an earworm of a melody that will imprint itself into your psyche. As the track swells to its chorus, cavernous sweeps of bass reverberate for delectable pads and glistening keys to punctuate through before the soaring topline takes over, “Du Du Du” looping atop the delectable house anthem. ‘I’m Just Feelin’ leans towards a swelling, club-ready release that also retains a radio-ready, pop sensibility with ease and stellar production from the pairing.

Set to dominate airwaves this Spring and beyond, make sure you get your hands on ‘I’m Just Feelin’ (Du Du Du)’ out now from Imanbek and Martin Jensen!