Brooks & Julian Jordan release 'Without You'

MUMBAI: “Without You” was specially made for their back to back set at Tomorrowland 2019. The overall concept came together the night before premiering the track during the show, Brooks and Jordan fine-tuned the collab later on to be released on STMPD RCRDS.
The track was inspired by Porter Robinson’s ‘Language’. The influences can be recognised by the synths in the break, adding a melodic and transcending dimension to the powerful and hard-hitting drop.
Listen here:
https://music.youtube.com/watch?v=ysrcpOjBthM&feature=share
Their B2B sets at Ultra Music Festival, Tomorrowland, or Martin Garrix’s 2019 ADE show are proof that the two Dutch prodigies form quite the dream team. Now officially collaborating on a track together, ‘Without You’ is the result of Brooks and Julian Jordan’s outstanding production skills.
MUMBAI: YouTube channel, Last Cigarette was terminated owing to receiving three copyright strikeread more
MUMBAI: TikTok, the most popular video-sharing app continues to grow asread more
MUMBAI: According to the report, Microsoft is planning to bring music controls to it’s Your Phonread more
MUMBAI: According to the report, YouTube is now pushing out a redesign, making it easier for userread more
Society Tea, in association with Urban Beat Project, announces the launch of the new Season read more
MUMBAI: Azadi Records is proud to present the release of Seedhe Maut’ssingle ‘Ball’, out now on all streaming platforms. No matter what happens, the...read more
MUMBAI: Mixcloud and Nightmares On Wax are just two of the dance music industry heavyweights backing the world’s largest-ever simultaneous live...read more
MUMBAI: BACARDÍ, the world’s number one premium rum, is bringing together isolated fans from around the world, through their unique, virtual #...read more
MUMBAI: Facebook has collaborated with some of the biggest names in Indian entertainment to put together a home-to-home fundraiser concert, I For...read more
MUMBAI: Julian Jordan and Brooks have been teasing their fans with their long-awaited collaboration for quite some time and are about to take the...read more