Brooks & Julian Jordan release 'Without You'

MUMBAI: “Without You” was specially made for their back to back set at Tomorrowland 2019. The overall concept came together the night before premiering the track during the show, Brooks and Jordan fine-tuned the collab later on to be released on STMPD RCRDS.

The track was inspired by Porter Robinson’s ‘Language’. The influences can be recognised by the synths in the break, adding a melodic and transcending dimension to the powerful and hard-hitting drop.

Listen here:

https://music.youtube.com/watch?v=ysrcpOjBthM&feature=share

Their B2B sets at Ultra Music Festival, Tomorrowland, or Martin Garrix’s 2019 ADE show are proof that the two Dutch prodigies form quite the dream team. Now officially collaborating on a track together, ‘Without You’ is the result of Brooks and Julian Jordan’s outstanding production skills.