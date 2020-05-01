RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  01 May 2020 17:34 |  By RnMTeam

Brooks & Julian Jordan release 'Without You'

MUMBAI: “Without You” was specially made for their back to back set at Tomorrowland 2019. The overall concept came together the night before premiering the track during the show, Brooks and Jordan fine-tuned the collab later on to be released on STMPD RCRDS.

The track was inspired by Porter Robinson’s ‘Language’. The influences can be recognised by the synths in the break, adding a melodic and transcending dimension to the powerful and hard-hitting drop.

Listen here:

https://music.youtube.com/watch?v=ysrcpOjBthM&feature=share

Their B2B sets at Ultra Music Festival, Tomorrowland, or Martin Garrix’s 2019 ADE show are proof that the two Dutch prodigies form quite the dream team. Now officially collaborating on a track together, ‘Without You’ is the result of Brooks and Julian Jordan’s outstanding production skills.

Tags
Without You Porter Robinson Martin Garrix Julian Jordan
Related news
News | 01 May 2020

Brooks, Julian Jordan cook up magnificent long-awaited collab with 'Without You'

MUMBAI: Julian Jordan and Brooks have been teasing their fans with their long-awaited collaboration for quite some time and are about to take the dance scene by storm with their new banger ‘Without You’.

read more
News | 01 May 2020

Martin Garrix to air music special from boat

MUMBAI: To celebrate May 5th around the world, Martin Garrix will broadcast a unique one-hour music special from a boat. The live set can be seen on May 5th starting at 7 PM CEST on Garrix’s YouTube channel.

read more
News | 24 Apr 2020

Episode 2 of Julian Jordan's YouTube series 'It's Julian Jordan' is out now

MUMBAI: The second episode of Julian Jordan’s YouTube series ‘It’s Julian Jordan’ is out now! In this episode fans will get to experience the ups and downs of life on tour and celebrate New Year’s Eve with Julian Jordan and his entourage! Watch here:

read more
News | 24 Apr 2020

STMPD RCRDS announce monthly edition of online festival during isolation period

MUMBAI: STMPD RCRDS is back with a monthly edition of STMPD RCRDS Festival. Starting coming Saturday the 25th of April at 4PM CEST, everyone at home can enjoy several hours of fresh tunes from STMPD artists and friends every last Saturday of the month during these times of social distancing.

read more
News | 20 Apr 2020

The Subculture remix Martin Garrix’s Drown

MUMBAI: Two months ago, the first ever Subculture release saw the light of day on STMPD RCRDS, and now they are back on the label with a remix of Martin Garrix’s Drown.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Hit YouTube channel Last Cigarette suspended over copyright issues

MUMBAI: YouTube channel, Last Cigarette was terminated owing to receiving three copyright strikeread more

News
TikTok attains two billion downloads from Apple App Store and Google Play store

MUMBAI: TikTok, the most popular video-sharing app continues to grow asread more

News
Microsoft's Your Phone app allows you to control music apps from phone

MUMBAI: According to the report, Microsoft is planning to bring music controls to it’s Your Phonread more

News
YouTube Music redesigns tap to reach larger audiences

MUMBAI: According to the report, YouTube is now pushing out a redesign, making it easier for userread more

Interviews
Our intention of introducing 'Sounds of Society' was to create genre-agnostic music for today’s generation: Society Tea Director Karan Shah

Society Tea, in association with Urban Beat Project, announces the launch of the new Season read more

top# 5 articles

1
Seedhe Maut’s new single ‘Ball’, out now!

MUMBAI: Azadi Records is proud to present the release of Seedhe Maut’ssingle ‘Ball’, out now on all streaming platforms. No matter what happens, the...read more

2
Electronic music industry unites to stage the world’s largest DJ live stream in aid of COVID-19 emergency appeal

MUMBAI: Mixcloud and Nightmares On Wax are just two of the dance music industry heavyweights backing the world’s largest-ever simultaneous live...read more

3
BACARDÍ is all set to #PassTheBeat with 15 artists across 3 countries, creating 7 hours of non-stop live music

MUMBAI: BACARDÍ, the world’s number one premium rum, is bringing together isolated fans from around the world, through their unique, virtual #...read more

4
Indian Entertainment Industry and Facebook join forces on mega 'I FOR INDIA' concert

MUMBAI: Facebook has collaborated with some of the biggest names in Indian entertainment to put together a home-to-home fundraiser concert, I For...read more

5
Brooks, Julian Jordan cook up magnificent long-awaited collab with 'Without You'

MUMBAI: Julian Jordan and Brooks have been teasing their fans with their long-awaited collaboration for quite some time and are about to take the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group