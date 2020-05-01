Brooks, Julian Jordan cook up magnificent long-awaited collab with 'Without You'

MUMBAI: Julian Jordan and Brooks have been teasing their fans with their long-awaited collaboration for quite some time and are about to take the dance scene by storm with their new banger ‘Without You’. The two artists’ distinctive signature sounds fit together perfectly and make for an irresistible sound combination.

'Without You' was specially made for their back to back set at Tomorrowland 2019. The overall concept came together the night before premiering the track during the show, Jordan and Brooks fine-tuned the collab later on to be released on STMPD RCRDS.

The track was inspired by Porter Robinson’s ‘Language’. The influences can be recognised by the synths in the break, adding a melodic and transcending dimension to the powerful and hard-hitting drop.

Their B2B sets at Ultra Music Festival, Tomorrowland, or Martin Garrix’s 2019 ADE show are proof that the two Dutch prodigies form quite the dream team. Now officially collaborating on a track together, ‘Without You’ is the result of Brooks and Julian Jordan’s outstanding production skills.

"Without You" is out now on STMPD RCRDS.