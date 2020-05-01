RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  01 May 2020 16:27 |  By RnMTeam

BACARDÍ is all set to #PassTheBeat with 15 artists across 3 countries, creating 7 hours of non-stop live music

MUMBAI: BACARDÍ, the world’s number one premium rum, is bringing together isolated fans from around the world, through their unique, virtual #PassTheBeat movement. Major artists and performers from India – and get this – the Philippines and South Africa, will #PassTheBeat from country to country, to get fans moving. So put on your dancing shoes and get ready for 7 hours of nonstop live music from the comfort of your homes, starting 4PM (IST) this Sunday.

The movement will see every country feature their own mix of artists, who will each host a live DJ set on their Instagram page, before they #PassTheBeat to the next performer. The party will kick start, on Filipino rapper Alisson Shore’s Instagram, this Sunday at 4PM (IST). Zokhuma will lead the India leg at 7PM (IST), followed by Mojojojo at 7:30PM, Sickflip at 8PM, Dualist Inquiry at 8:30PM and close with Lost Stories at 9PM. The ‘beat’ will then head to South Africa’s Speedsta who will take over at 9:30PM.

Witness a range of genres as the artists jump from hip-hop to techno and tropical, and keep the beat going as they do what moves them. Viewers will also get to see some creative collaboration, as each artist performs a remixed version of a track created by the preceding performer. 

 

Tags
Bacardi Zokhuma Lost Stories Dualist Inquiry music
Related news
News | 01 May 2020

Indian Entertainment Industry and Facebook join forces on mega 'I FOR INDIA' concert

MUMBAI: Facebook has collaborated with some of the biggest names in Indian entertainment to put together a home-to-home fundraiser concert, I For India.

read more
News | 01 May 2020

Imanbek and Martin Jensen join forces for delectable deep house cut 'I'm Just Feelin' (Du Du Du)'

MUMBAI: As world’s collide between two of the most exciting artists to emerge in recent years, Imanbek and Martin Jensen unite for the irresistible ‘I’m Just Feelin’ (Du Du Du)’.

read more
News | 01 May 2020

Neo Soul singer Jerome Thomas joins Telemachus on new single, Greed

MUMBAI: South London avant-garde producer Telemachus collaborates with Neo-soul singer Jerome Thomas on new single ‘Greed’, taken from his forthcoming album, ‘Boring & Weird Historical Music’.

read more
News | 01 May 2020

WEISS drops retro-tinged new single 'First Sight'

MUMBAI: UK DJ and producer WEISS marks his first release of 2020 with new single ‘First Sight’, out now via Island Records.

read more
News | 01 May 2020

Rapper Badal: Afsos is my masterpiece

MUMBAI: Badal Rapper from Safidon has added another feather to his cap “Afsos” relating to the current situation in the society under TM Music.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Hit YouTube channel Last Cigarette suspended over copyright issues

MUMBAI: YouTube channel, Last Cigarette was terminated owing to receiving three copyright strikeread more

News
TikTok attains two billion downloads from Apple App Store and Google Play store

MUMBAI: TikTok, the most popular video-sharing app continues to grow asread more

News
Microsoft's Your Phone app allows you to control music apps from phone

MUMBAI: According to the report, Microsoft is planning to bring music controls to it’s Your Phonread more

News
YouTube Music redesigns tap to reach larger audiences

MUMBAI: According to the report, YouTube is now pushing out a redesign, making it easier for userread more

Interviews
Our intention of introducing 'Sounds of Society' was to create genre-agnostic music for today’s generation: Society Tea Director Karan Shah

Society Tea, in association with Urban Beat Project, announces the launch of the new Season read more

top# 5 articles

1
Electronic music industry unites to stage the world’s largest DJ live stream in aid of COVID-19 emergency appeal

MUMBAI: Mixcloud and Nightmares On Wax are just two of the dance music industry heavyweights backing the world’s largest-ever simultaneous live...read more

2
Indian Entertainment Industry and Facebook join forces on mega 'I FOR INDIA' concert

MUMBAI: Facebook has collaborated with some of the biggest names in Indian entertainment to put together a home-to-home fundraiser concert, I For...read more

3
Brooks, Julian Jordan cook up magnificent long-awaited collab with 'Without You'

MUMBAI: Julian Jordan and Brooks have been teasing their fans with their long-awaited collaboration for quite some time and are about to take the...read more

4
Neo Soul singer Jerome Thomas joins Telemachus on new single, Greed

MUMBAI: South London avant-garde producer Telemachus collaborates with Neo-soul singer Jerome Thomas on new single ‘Greed’, taken from his...read more

5
Imanbek and Martin Jensen join forces for delectable deep house cut 'I'm Just Feelin' (Du Du Du)'

MUMBAI: As world’s collide between two of the most exciting artists to emerge in recent years, Imanbek and Martin Jensen unite for the irresistible...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group