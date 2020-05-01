Actor, Roadies winner Nikhil Sachdeva releases song 'Bharat Bhagya Vidhata with new dimension

MUMBAI: Nikhil is selflessly donating the funds raised from his new song will be contributed to "The PM Cares Fund" to help India fight Covid19. This song is his contribution and an attempt to spread awareness in countrymen about this fatal virus and is impact and effects, if we don't go 'By the Rules'.
Nikhil Sachdeva says, “We made the song with limited resources amid lockdown. Everyone involved spent a month with sleepless nights over 500GBs of online data transfer. This pandemic has challenged us in many ways that will require best of humanity works to overcome. I hope audience will love the song and contribute their bit, as we all are together in this”
#Staysafe, #LoveYourFamilies & Please #StayAtHome.
Song link - https://youtu.be/zVzRHllOetA
Audio Credits
Singer, Lyrics & Composer - Nikhil Sachdeva
Concept : Nikhil Sachdeva & Raj Gupta
Music & Programming - Nishant Dhar
Mix & Mastered - Arnav Malhotra
Recording Engineer - Vishnu Soni
Video Editor & Directed by : Nikhil Sachdeva
