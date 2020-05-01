RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  01 May 2020 18:50 |  By RnMTeam

Actor, Roadies winner Nikhil Sachdeva releases song 'Bharat Bhagya Vidhata with new dimension

MUMBAI: Nikhil is selflessly donating the funds raised from his new song will be contributed to "The PM Cares Fund" to help India fight Covid19. This song is his contribution and an attempt to spread awareness in countrymen about this fatal virus and is impact and effects, if we don't go 'By the Rules'.

Nikhil Sachdeva says, “We made the song with limited resources amid lockdown. Everyone involved spent a month with sleepless nights over 500GBs of online data transfer. This pandemic has challenged us in many ways that will require best of humanity works to overcome. I hope audience will love the song and contribute their bit, as we all are together in this”

#Staysafe, #LoveYourFamilies & Please #StayAtHome.

Song link - https://youtu.be/zVzRHllOetA  

Audio Credits

Singer, Lyrics & Composer - Nikhil Sachdeva

Concept : Nikhil Sachdeva & Raj Gupta

Music & Programming - Nishant Dhar

Mix & Mastered - Arnav Malhotra

Recording Engineer - Vishnu Soni

Video Editor & Directed by : Nikhil Sachdeva

Tags
Nikhil Sachdeva Raj Gupta Nishant Dhar music
Related news
News | 01 May 2020

Mike Mago, Kelli-Leigh collaborate on new single 'On Repeat'

MUMBAI: Dutch DJ/producer Mike Mago and UK vocalist/songwriter Kelli-Leigh team up on the new single “On Repeat”.

read more
News | 01 May 2020

Martin Garrix releases full remix pack for 'Drown'

MUMBAI: After several remixes were released over the last couple of weeks, Martin Garrix’s ‘Drown’, is now receiving a full remix pack.

read more
News | 01 May 2020

Majestic remixes Sam Bird, Papa Zeus soon set to release 'Run To You'

MUMBAI: Majestic has remixed ‘Run To You’, the debut single from former Love Island contestant Sam Bird and UK artist Papa Zeus, out 1st May.

read more
News | 01 May 2020

Indian Entertainment Industry and Facebook join forces on mega 'I FOR INDIA' concert

MUMBAI: Facebook has collaborated with some of the biggest names in Indian entertainment to put together a home-to-home fundraiser concert, I For India.

read more
News | 01 May 2020

Imanbek and Martin Jensen join forces for delectable deep house cut 'I'm Just Feelin' (Du Du Du)'

MUMBAI: As world’s collide between two of the most exciting artists to emerge in recent years, Imanbek and Martin Jensen unite for the irresistible ‘I’m Just Feelin’ (Du Du Du)’.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Hit YouTube channel Last Cigarette suspended over copyright issues

MUMBAI: YouTube channel, Last Cigarette was terminated owing to receiving three copyright strikeread more

News
TikTok attains two billion downloads from Apple App Store and Google Play store

MUMBAI: TikTok, the most popular video-sharing app continues to grow asread more

News
Microsoft's Your Phone app allows you to control music apps from phone

MUMBAI: According to the report, Microsoft is planning to bring music controls to it’s Your Phonread more

News
YouTube Music redesigns tap to reach larger audiences

MUMBAI: According to the report, YouTube is now pushing out a redesign, making it easier for userread more

Interviews
Our intention of introducing 'Sounds of Society' was to create genre-agnostic music for today’s generation: Society Tea Director Karan Shah

Society Tea, in association with Urban Beat Project, announces the launch of the new Season read more

top# 5 articles

1
Seedhe Maut's new single 'Ball', out now!

MUMBAI: Azadi Records is proud to present the release of Seedhe Maut’ssingle ‘Ball’, out now on all streaming platforms. No matter what happens, the...read more

2
COVID-19 special: RJs on dealing with lockdown

While the entire planet is dealing with the lockdown we have our very own RJs that are entertaining and educating the masses. Radio Stations and RJs...read more

3
Imanbek and Martin Jensen join forces for delectable deep house cut 'I'm Just Feelin' (Du Du Du)'

MUMBAI: As world’s collide between two of the most exciting artists to emerge in recent years, Imanbek and Martin Jensen unite for the irresistible...read more

4
HDFC Bank, AR Rahman, Prasoon Joshi present #HumHaarNahiMaanenge- a musical tribute to the nation fighting COVID-19

MUMBAI: HDFC Bank today released #HumHaarNahiMaanenge (we will not give up), a collaborative song of hope. The single is a tribute to the indomitable...read more

5
Kuhu Gracia hits one million subscribers on YouTube

MUMBAI: Kuhu Gracia, a YouTube artist who started her channel in the year 2017, has achieved the ground breaking subscriber count of 1 million....read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group