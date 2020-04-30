Songwriter, rapper Yashraj Mehra releases his new single 'Do Khidkiyaan'

MUMBAI: After the success of his debut EP, ‘Azaad Hu Mein’, 20-year-old young and dynamic rapper Yashraj Mehra is back with his new single ‘Do Khidkiyaan’. The song revolves around the adage “The eyes are the windows of the soul.” It talks about two different perspectives to every argument, the point of view behind it, hence, the title of the song, Do Khidkiyaan.

“We take so many things in life for granted and in the process miss the opportunity to learn from them. Through Do Khidkiyaan, I want to address how we see certain things in our day to day life and form a perception around it. Do Khidkiyaan is dedicated to my ongoing journey in the Indian hip-hop industry, the people I have met, and the experiences I have got from them”, said Yashraj.

Prior to this, his EP, Azaad Hu Mein consisting of three soulful songs, Azaad Hu Mein, Sote Raho, and Kaise Badlenge? was well-received by fans as well as industry veterans like Bobby Friction. Yashraj has even collaborated with Zaeden and Lost Stories for a remix of “tere bina” and performed along with them at Vh1 Supersonic (India's most premium music festival) and IIT Mood Indigo (#1 College fest in India). His verses have garnered support from artists like superstar DJ Marshmello, DIVINE, Lost Stories, Zaeden, Ritviz, and more.

Inspired by Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino’s creative intellectuality, Yashraj inspires him to do more and not restrict himself to one specific creative field. According to him, the same narratives get monotonous and he believes it’s his duty to not let that happen and not stick to a cookie-cutter formula.

Watch the music video: