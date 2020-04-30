RadioandMusic
News |  30 Apr 2020 16:39 |  By RnMTeam

SANAM pays video tribute to Uber drivers and seeks donations to help them

MUMBAI: Uber today released a video curated by the popular Indian pop band, SANAM, to rally support and seek contributions for its Uber Care Driver Fund, which has already disbursed grants to 75,000 drivers across the country.

SANAM’s video highlights a message of resilience and hope. It also salutes India’s frontline healthcare workers and UberMedic drivers, who transport them from their homes to hospitals everyday, thereby helping to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Pavan Vaish, Head of Central Operations, Uber India and South Asia, said, “SANAM has demonstrated it’s a band with a great heart. We’re grateful to Sanam Puri, Samar Puri, Keshav Dhanraj, and Venky S for lending their voice to support drivers, most of whom have been unable to drive because of the lockdown. Today, more than ever, we all need to collectively support members of our community, who need a helping hand to tide over the Covid-19 pandemic. So far, Uber has already disbursed grants to over 75,000 drivers from the Uber Care Driver Fund. We remain committed to fundraising further resources for the fund and supporting a greater number of drivers as soon as possible.’’

Commenting on the video SANAM, who last worked with Uber when they sang the Anthem for the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, said, “We are honored to support the welfare and wellbeing of drivers. We admire and salute the spirit of UberMedics who transport our frontline healthcare workers to hospitals every day. SANAM also salutes all our frontline healthcare workers for their service in keeping us all safe!.’’

The Uber Care Driver Fund has been created in partnership with Give India and Samhita, both leading social enterprises, to directly transfer small grants into the accounts of thousands of driver-partners every day to help them meet their immediate and essential family needs. Uber has made an initial INR 25 crore commitment to the Driver Fund and aims to raise an additional INR 25 crores to reach a combined target of INR 50 crore.

So far the Fund has already raised Rs 6.5Cr through contributions from its employees, over 26,000 riders, CSR funds and corporations through a partnership with Milaap, a leading crowdfunding organization. Donations to the Uber Care Driver Fund can be made here. All donors will be provided an 80G tax receipt to claim tax rebates according to applicable laws.

