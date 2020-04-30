IKKA, THEMXXNLIGHT collaborate for new song 'Intezaar'

MUMBAI: After creating a trending chartbuster track, ‘Mashallah’ with India’s leading pop singers Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar; THEMXXNLIGHT is back with their second single ‘Intezaar’ (Waiting) in collaboration with Indian rapper, songwriter and composer Ikka; out tomorrow, 1st May.

This marks Ikka’s second collaboration with THEMXXNLIGHT, Indian American Pop act based out of Los Angeles. ‘Intezaar’ offers a soulful tune through the track, complimented by Ikka’s poignant rapping. The music video also features popular Indian Television actress & Khatron Ke Khiladi participant, Tejasswi Prakash.

Best known for their three-song collaboration on Wiz Khalifa’s Rolling Papers 2, THEMXXNLIGHT are known for their melodious and ethnic song writing. Their last single, ‘Mashallah’, is currently trending on the Top 10 TV charts in India and has garnered a massive 11 million+ views on YouTube along with a whopping 4 million views across videos on TikTok. ‘Mashallah’ has also been on the ‘A Playlist’ on the BBC Asian Network Radio - UK for four continuous weeks.

“We are so thrilled to release another amazing single ‘Intezaar’ with Sony Music India featuring IKKA, produced by Sledgren, Chris Dreamer & Ghetto Guitar,” says THEMXXNLIGHT. “Music is a way of lifting spirits during these difficult times and we are glad we are able to share with our fans our new song ‘Intezaar’ (means ‘Waiting’) which is apt during these times when everyone lives with hope and anticipation”, they add.

“I am so excited to work with Sony Music India and to get a chance to collaborate with THEMXXNLIGHT. I cannot wait to share Intezaar with our Fans worldwide.” says IKKA