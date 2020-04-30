'Ghoomar' singer Swaroop Khan comes up with new song 'Thaare Bina'

MUMBAI: "Ghoomar" fame singer Swaroop Khan has come up with a new song, titled 'Thaare Bina".
It is a Rajasthani folk song and is directed by Prashanth Srinivas.
"This song was written a year ago by the very talented Shraddha Sehgal in a Rajasthani folk dialect style merged with colloquial Hindi, but its sentiments of longing continue to resonate even in today's uncertain times.
"'Thaare Bina' simply says that keep enduring obstacles and pains throughout life but the heart always clings to hope, hope that the current state ends, hope that we will come out of this better, stronger and embrace the language of love through music, all over again."
Speaking of the song, Swaroop shared that he got goosebumps while recording it.
"When I was approached by my friend Prashanth Srinivas (music director) and I said yes for the song, I didn't know, then it was Rajasthani song. So when I reached the recording studio, I had no idea what I was in for. When I learnt that it was a Rajasthani song, my happiness had no bounds. Working with this director was like on my checklist.
"It is an amazing song it takes you through a lot of highs and lows. it has a lot of emotions, I could feel the song while I was singing and hope the audience can too. it was an emotional journey while I was recording this song and now also so I feel goosebumps while I listen to it. The lyrics were written very beautifully. I'm so honored to be a part of this," Swaroop said.
(Source: IANS)
