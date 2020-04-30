Five friendship songs by T-Series that should be on your ultimate playlist

MUMBAI: Bollywood and friendship go hand-in-hand. There have been numerous movies that have been dedicated to friendship starting from Sholay to Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. And the songs have a different kind of fan following.

Amidst lockdown, India’s number one music channel T-Series have launched a melodious friendship song ‘Teri Yaari’ by Millind Gaba, Aparshakti Khurana and King Kaazi. Composed by Millind Gaba, the song is dedicated to the everlasting bond of friendship. Already climbing the music chart, the song has 9,097,454 number of views.

With such an amazing track entertaining the audience, we have listed down five more songs by T-Series that have been made to honor friendship and should be there on your playlist:

Dil Chahata Hai – This movie and its title song re-defined friendship for all. Crooned by Shankar Mahadevan, the song went on to become everyone’s favourite and gave us some major vacation goals. It’s still one of the song that is played to relish the memories of friendship.

Jaane Nahi Denge Tujhe – The song was part of the 2009 super hit dramedy 3 Idiots directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Composed by Shantanu Moitra and penned by Swanand Kirkire, the emotional number was sung by Sonu Nigam. The whole backdrop of the song was to display the bond between friends that can never be broken.

Senorita – Featuring Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol, the song is a fun dance number with a mixture of Hindi and some Spanish lyrics. The flamenco song Señorita was filmed in Alájar, a town in the province of Huelva, Spain, giving the perfect vacation and party feels to it. The track went on to become a favourite dance number of all.

ABCD – Another fun party number by T-Series from the film Yaariyan marked the debut of Divya Khosla Kumar as the director. The song is all about a rocking party that young students often indulge in while they are in hostels or dorm rooms. Sung by Benny Dayal and Shefali Alvares, the song was rapped by Honey Singh.

Tera Yaar Hoon Mein – Featuring Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh, the song instantly hit the right chords and became a friendship anthem. Sung by Arijit Singh, the song has more than 147 million views on Youtube. Unarguably, the song is one of the most emotional friendship number.

With so many emotional and fun friendship numbers, we cannot wait for more tracks by T-Series to become part of our playlist.