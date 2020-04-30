RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  30 Apr 2020 13:10 |  By RnMTeam

Five friendship songs by T-Series that should be on your ultimate playlist

MUMBAI: Bollywood and friendship go hand-in-hand. There have been numerous movies that have been dedicated to friendship starting from Sholay to Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. And the songs have a different kind of fan following.

Amidst lockdown, India’s number one music channel T-Series have launched a melodious friendship song ‘Teri Yaari’ by Millind Gaba, Aparshakti Khurana and King Kaazi. Composed by Millind Gaba, the song is dedicated to the everlasting bond of friendship. Already climbing the music chart, the song has 9,097,454 number of views.

With such an amazing track entertaining the audience, we have listed down five more songs by T-Series that have been made to honor friendship and should be there on your playlist:

Dil Chahata Hai – This movie and its title song re-defined friendship for all. Crooned by Shankar Mahadevan, the song went on to become everyone’s favourite and gave us some major vacation goals. It’s still one of the song that is played to relish the memories of friendship.

Jaane Nahi Denge Tujhe – The song was part of the 2009 super hit dramedy 3 Idiots directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Composed by Shantanu Moitra and penned by Swanand Kirkire, the emotional number was sung by Sonu Nigam. The whole backdrop of the song was to display the bond between friends that can never be broken.

Senorita – Featuring Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol, the song is a fun dance number with a mixture of Hindi and some Spanish lyrics. The flamenco song Señorita was filmed in Alájar, a town in the province of Huelva, Spain, giving the perfect vacation and party feels to it. The track went on to become a favourite dance number of all.

ABCD – Another fun party number by T-Series from the film Yaariyan marked the debut of Divya Khosla Kumar as the director. The song is all about a rocking party that young students often indulge in while they are in hostels or dorm rooms. Sung by Benny Dayal and Shefali Alvares, the song was rapped by Honey Singh.

Tera Yaar Hoon Mein – Featuring Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh, the song instantly hit the right chords and became a friendship anthem. Sung by Arijit Singh, the song has more than 147 million views on Youtube. Unarguably, the song is one of the most emotional friendship number.

With so many emotional and fun friendship numbers, we cannot wait for more tracks by T-Series to become part of our playlist.

Tags
Kartik Aaryan Divya Khosla Kumar Sunny Singh Hrithik Roshan Farhan Akhtar Benny Dayal Shefali Alvares music
Related news
News | 30 Apr 2020

100 singers unite for 'One Nation One Voice'

MUMBAI: As many as 100 singers, including Asha Bhosle, Alka Yagnik, Sonu Nigam, and Hariharan, will come together for "One Nation One Voice" - an anthem dedicated to corona warriors and in aid of PM-Cares. It's supported by legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

read more
News | 30 Apr 2020

IKKA, THEMXXNLIGHT collaborate for new song 'Intezaar'

MUMBAI: After creating a trending chartbuster track, ‘Mashallah’ with India’s leading pop singers Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar; THEMXXNLIGHT is back with their second single ‘Intezaar’ (Waiting) in collaboration with Indian rapper, songwriter and composer Ikka; out tomorrow, 1st May.

read more
News | 30 Apr 2020

'Ghoomar' singer Swaroop Khan comes up with new song 'Thaare Bina'

MUMBAI: "Ghoomar" fame singer Swaroop Khan has come up with a new song, titled 'Thaare Bina". It is a Rajasthani folk song and is directed by Prashanth Srinivas.

read more
News | 29 Apr 2020

Its a Lockdown Choir for the Parsis with Shayan Italia's Power of Love

MUMBAI: Spreading like wildfire on Facebook, the Zoroastrian Parsi Gods seem to be giving a big thumbs up to Shayan Italia's cover version of Power of Love.

read more
News | 29 Apr 2020

Joe Jonas reveals plans for his 1st wedding anniversary

MUMBAI: Singer Joe Jonas has special plans to celebrate his first wedding anniversary with actress Sophie Turner.

read more

RnM Biz

News
The MIDI Association announces “May Is MIDI Month 2020”

MUMBAI: The third annual, month-long celebration of MIDI covers recent MIDI developments, and rairead more

Press Releases
Star Studded line up for Fever Network's '100 Hours 100 Stars - A Non-Stop Tribute to COVID Warriors'

Fever Network recently announced the nation’s biggest digital carnival ‘100 Hours, 100 Stars - Aread more

News
Radio City encourages listeners to stay indoors with 'Ghar Se Na Niklenge' anthem

MUMBAI: The nation has come to a standstill as people have been asked to stay at home and observeread more

News
Sony Music Kids content hits record-breaking 2Mn+ audio streams in April 2020

MUMBAI: Sony Music Kids is the one-stop online destination to spend quality time with your kids, read more

News
Fever Network announces Nation's Biggest Digital Carnival '100 Hours 100 Stars - a tribute to COVID warriors'

MUMBAI: Fever Network, the country’s leading radio network and house to the most popular radio stread more

top# 5 articles

1
100 singers unite for 'One Nation One Voice'

MUMBAI: As many as 100 singers, including Asha Bhosle, Alka Yagnik, Sonu Nigam, and Hariharan, will come together for "One Nation One Voice" - an...read more

2
Selena Gomez already picked her wedding band

MUMBAI: Selena Gomez is also quarantine like any of us, as a safety precaution set by the Government, amidst the coronavirus pandemic.read more

3
Five friendship songs by T-Series that should be on your ultimate playlist

MUMBAI: Bollywood and friendship go hand-in-hand. There have been numerous movies that have been dedicated to friendship starting from Sholay to Sonu...read more

4
IKKA, THEMXXNLIGHT collaborate for new song 'Intezaar'

MUMBAI: After creating a trending chartbuster track, ‘Mashallah’ with India’s leading pop singers Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar; THEMXXNLIGHT is back...read more

5
Aparshakti: Singing has always been my passion

MUMBAI: Actor Aparshakti Khurana says singing has always been his passion. The actor, known for his performances in films such as "Stree", "Luka...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group