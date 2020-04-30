100 singers unite for 'One Nation One Voice'

MUMBAI: As many as 100 singers, including Asha Bhosle, Alka Yagnik, Sonu Nigam, and Hariharan, will come together for "One Nation One Voice" - an anthem dedicated to corona warriors and in aid of PM-Cares. It's supported by legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

"One Nation One Voice" is an a capella rendition by 100 artistes in 14 languages like Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, and Tamil.

Commenting on the initiative, Asha Bhosle said: "Singers are artistes who have always expressed numerous feelings of the masses in several musical ways. Thus on this occasion when all of us are fighting against coronavirus as one nation ably led by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we 100 singers of the country under Indian Singers Rights Association (ISRA) decided to express our love for the nation and dedicate this song as one voice."

"The anthem will be dedicated to nation by Lata Mangeshkar ji on behalf of ISRA on May 3," she added.

The list of singers also includes names like Anup Jalota, Kailash Kher, Kavita Krishnamurthy, Kumar Sanu, Mahalakshmi Iyer, Pankaj Udhas, S.P. Balasubramanian, Shaan, Suresh Wadkar, Shailendra Singh, Srinivas, Talat Aziz, Udit Narayan, Shankar Mahadevan and Jasbir Jassi.

"'One Nation One Voice' in aid of PM-Cares is a dedication from ISRA where 100 artistes pay tribute to all the people in the forefront of the battle against coronavirus and all the people at home who have supported the lockdown," said Sanjay Tandon, CEO of ISRA.

The song will be released across more than 100 platforms on May 3.

"'One Nation One Voice' is not just an anthem, it's a national movement - we have over 100 broadcast, social, amplification and tech platforms supporting the launch," said Sukrit Singh of XP&D BeLive.

The anthem is the brainchild of Sonu Nigam, Srinivas and Sanjay Tandon.

"This is a collective tribute to the mammoth struggle and effort our government and the entire medical and health workers are putting together in these times of global crisis. 100 singers coming together from different corners of India, is an unprecedented show of solidarity and love," said Sonu.

Talking of their collaboration, Srinivas commented: "As artistes, it is our time to contribute in our own humble way. ISRA being the treasure house of singers in this country, we embark on a song with 100 voices and nothing else, to stir the nation's heart and reaffirm our solidarity. A hundred voices sing in unison for the nation."

Every artiste recorded it from home, during this lockdown.

"Working with home recording of audio and video is a beautiful challenge. There is a certain sincerity and effort that comes through that no packaging can match. The end result is inspiring. The anthem is composed for the digital age and can be enjoyed on TV, radio, devices and caller ringtones," said Manish Baradia, Creative Director of Moving Pixels.