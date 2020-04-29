Selena Gomez already picked her wedding band

MUMBAI: Selena Gomez is also quarantine like any of us, as a safety precaution set by the Government, amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

The singer has shared new music with hit singles like “Boyfriend”, “Rare”, she has also been building a new studio to work on her craft. In an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, Selena shared, "I'm actually building this little studio situation and I'm doing it with the people that have been in my house. I'm creating a little station where I'm going to be able to FaceTime with my engineer and some of my producer friends and we're going to try to make some music, which I'm so excited about”.

Moreover, Gomez has also started wedding planning in advance. Yes, you heard that right, but she has no fiancé and is still single after her last on and off relationship with Justin Beiber, she just has a wish list of bands that want on her wedding "I've listened to Fleetwood forever. I think I know all of their songs. I think that there's something... You just, you can hear the song, and it's just like you don't turn it. Ideally, at my wedding, I would love for Stevie [Nicks] or someone in that world to sing at my wedding. That's like music, you know?", the “Lose You To Love Me” singer shared.

Besides building a studio to make new music, the 27-year-old singer shared more details on how her quarantine period is currently going. "I do a lot of walks because that's all I feel like I can do. I do weights inside the house and, definitely embarrassingly, watch the YouTube videos where I'm trying to do what the woman is telling me to do but she looks so glamourous doing it," Selena quipped to Zane