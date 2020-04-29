Musicians on hearing Irfan Khan's sad news

MUMBAI: One of India's finest actor, Irrfan Khan passed away today on 29 April, and it came as a complete shock to everyone.

The 53-year-old actor was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumors after having been struck by lightning in 2018 and he fought the many battles that came with it. He died at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital where he was being treated for a colon infection. He was globally known for his performances in Hindi cinema and in Hollywood productions like Life of Pi, Slumdog Millionaire, The lunch box, Inferno and Jurassic World.

Many artists have paid their condolences to the actor on social media.

Please check below.

“An actor par excellence, a great human being and a fighter gone too soon. Am short of words to express the pain and grief I am feeling!! Condolences and strength to his family and friend. Rest in peace” Yo Yo Honey Singh wrote on Instagram along with Irrfan’s picture, Condoling his death.

Describing Irrfan Khan's sheer brilliance as an actor, Rochak Kohli wrote, “A true fighter!! Thats what he will be remembered as. I had the good fortune to work with him very closely and jam together for his film Qarib Qarib Single! Best days of my music career!! Sending heartfelt prayers to Sutapa, Babil and Ayan. Our country has lost one of its finest artist. #irrfankhan”.

“A huge loss to India Cinema. Rest in Peace #IrrfanKhan ”, Harshdeep Kaur tweeted with a video attached.

Rest in Peace #IrrfanKhan pic.twitter.com/SfkwEBubcc — Harshdeep Kaur (@HarshdeepKaur) April 29, 2020

“This is such a huge loss for our industry. Besides being one of the best actors ever, you were a great and humble person with an amazing sense of humour. We will miss you and remember you dear friend #irfankhan #rip #ripirfankhan” wrote Raghav Sachar.

Shreya Ghoshal also tweeted, “Deeply saddened by the news of #IrfanKhan Life is just unfair. He will be forever remembered for his legendary cinema. It’s a big loss for all us fans. #RestInPeace”

“Gone too soon!!! It leaves us in shock!! RIP to very respected actor Irfan Khan So disheartening! Great person great actor #irfankhan” singer Kumar Sanu wrote.

Ayushmann Khurrana tweeted “#RIPIrrfanKhan sir..” along with heart touching words

The “Kamariya” singer Aastha Gill has written “Speechless #RIP #irrfankhan #legend”

“This breaks my heart. RIP Irrfan. My deepest condolences to Sutapa and the entire family..” Music director Pritam tweeted.