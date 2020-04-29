RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  29 Apr 2020 17:06 |  By RnMTeam

Musicians on hearing Irfan Khan's sad news

MUMBAI: One of India's finest actor, Irrfan Khan passed away today on 29 April, and it came as a complete shock to everyone.

The 53-year-old actor was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumors after having been struck by lightning in 2018 and he fought the many battles that came with it. He died at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital where he was being treated for a colon infection. He was globally known for his performances in Hindi cinema and in Hollywood productions like Life of Pi, Slumdog Millionaire, The lunch box, Inferno and Jurassic World.

Many artists have paid their condolences to the actor on social media.

Please check below.

“An actor par excellence, a great human being and a fighter gone too soon. Am short of words to express the pain and grief I am feeling!! Condolences and strength to his family and friend. Rest in peace” Yo Yo Honey Singh wrote on Instagram along with Irrfan’s picture, Condoling his death.

Describing Irrfan Khan's sheer brilliance as an actor, Rochak Kohli wrote, “A true fighter!! Thats what he will be remembered as. I had the good fortune to work with him very closely and jam together for his film Qarib Qarib Single! Best days of my music career!! Sending heartfelt prayers to Sutapa, Babil and Ayan. Our country has lost one of its finest artist. #irrfankhan”.

“A huge loss to India Cinema. Rest in Peace #IrrfanKhan ”, Harshdeep Kaur tweeted with a video attached.

“This is such a huge loss for our industry. Besides being one of the best actors ever, you were a great and humble person with an amazing sense of humour. We will miss you and remember you dear friend #irfankhan #rip #ripirfankhan” wrote Raghav Sachar.

Shreya Ghoshal also tweeted, “Deeply saddened by the news of #IrfanKhan Life is just unfair. He will be forever remembered for his legendary cinema. It’s a big loss for all us fans. #RestInPeace”

“Gone too soon!!! It leaves us in shock!! RIP to very respected actor Irfan Khan So disheartening! Great person great actor #irfankhan” singer Kumar Sanu wrote.

Ayushmann Khurrana tweeted “#RIPIrrfanKhan sir..” along with heart touching words

The “Kamariya” singer Aastha Gill has written “Speechless #RIP #irrfankhan #legend”

“This breaks my heart. RIP Irrfan. My deepest condolences to Sutapa and the entire family..” Music director Pritam tweeted.

Tags
Irrfan Khan Yo Yo Honey Singh Aastha Gill Pritam Kumar Sanu Harshdeep Kaur
Related news
News | 28 Apr 2020

Aastha Gill hopes to spread cheer with 'Video bana de'

MUMBAI: Singer Aastha Gill has collaborated with Sukh E for a fun wedding song "Video bana de", and says she hopes that the track brings "much-needed cheer and optimism" amid the challenging times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

read more
News | 27 Apr 2020

Aastha and SuhkE treat fans with a virtual wedding for their upcoming song 'Video Bana De'

MUMBAI: Sony Music India brings together two of the most loved musicians of our country Aastha Gill and Sukh E for a fun wedding song 'Video Bana De'.

read more
News | 25 Apr 2020

Yo Yo Honey Singh, Amit Trivedi, Mika Singh make Sunday a fun day on TikTok LIVE Concert

MUMBAI: As we head into another week of staying at home, TikTok, a place where everyday millions of people turn to make their day brighter, is turning your Sunday into a Fun Day with #TikTokLiveConcert.

read more
News | 16 Apr 2020

Lockdown diaries: Yo Yo Honey Singh works at a muscular toned look

MUMBAI: Pop star Yo Yo Honey Singh is making the most out of this lockdown by working on his weight and toning his muscles. By the look of it, the results are impressive.The rapper took to Instagram to share photos of his newly-toned body.

read more
News | 14 Apr 2020

Yo Yo Honey Singh's next chartbuster Moscow Suka, featuring Neha Kakkar is out now on the T-Series YouTube channel

MUMBAI: While the Coronavirus outbreak has become a major cause for concern for the film industry, making everything come to a standstill, there's one music label that's completely changing the game, even during this time of crisis.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Star Studded line up for Fever Network's '100 Hours 100 Stars - A Non-Stop Tribute to COVID Warriors'

Fever Network recently announced the nation’s biggest digital carnival ‘100 Hours, 100 Stars - Aread more

News
Radio City encourages listeners to stay indoors with 'Ghar Se Na Niklenge' anthem

MUMBAI: The nation has come to a standstill as people have been asked to stay at home and observeread more

News
Sony Music Kids content hits record-breaking 2Mn+ audio streams in April 2020

MUMBAI: Sony Music Kids is the one-stop online destination to spend quality time with your kids, read more

News
Fever Network announces Nation's Biggest Digital Carnival '100 Hours 100 Stars - a tribute to COVID warriors'

MUMBAI: Fever Network, the country’s leading radio network and house to the most popular radio stread more

News
Apple Music app can now access on Samsung smart TVs

MUMBAI: Apple Music has been making its way onto more and more non-Apple platforms lately, incluread more

top# 5 articles

1
Dua Lipa: Artists in pop, especially women have to work harder

MUMBAI: Singer Dua Lipa, who is known for belting out hits like "New Rules", "IDGAF" and "One Kiss", says pop artists, especially women have to work...read more

2
Grammy-nominated Troy Sneed dies from COVID-19

MUMBAI: Grammy-nominated gospel singer Troy Sneed has died from complications with the coronavirus. He was 52.Sneed's publicist, Bill Carpenter,...read more

3
ICYMI: Sadie Robertson Huff enlists Matt Stell to surprise couples with performance of "Prayed For You"

MUMBAI: Sadie Robertson Huff recently enlisted RECORDS/Arista Nashville breakthrough artist Matt Stell to surprise two couples whose weddings were...read more

4
Lady Gaga's COVID-19 relief concert 'absolutely beautiful': Lisa Mishra

MUMBAI: Singer Lisa Mishra described joining global superstar Lady Gaga's COVID-19 relief concert "One World: Together at Home" as an "absolutely...read more

5
Demi Lovato to Tiffany Thornton: You were my biggest inspiration coming out of rehab

MUMBAI: Singer Demi Lovato has thanked 'Sonny With A Chance' co-star Tiffany Thornton for helping her during her period in rehab. She said Thornton...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group