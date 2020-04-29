Lady Gaga's COVID-19 relief concert 'absolutely beautiful': Lisa Mishra

MUMBAI: Singer Lisa Mishra described joining global superstar Lady Gaga's COVID-19 relief concert "One World: Together at Home" as an "absolutely beautiful" experience, and says that it has made her realise the importance of music in global healing.

Over 70 artists and celebrities from across the world joined Gaga's concert to honour the frontline workers earlier this month. The virtual concert, organised by the WHO and Global Citizen, included performances and appearances from stars such as Lisa, Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Taylor Swift, Elton John, Celine Dion, Jennifer Lopez, Madonna, The Rolling Stones, Stevie Wonder and Paul McCartney.

"I think it was absolutely beautiful. A free concert, accessible from our homes, celebrating our healthcare workers, and raising funds for their continued safety while they are on the front-lines: an absolute dream," Lisa told IANS while looking back at the experience of the virtual concert.

Talking about her takeaway from it, she said: "I think it made me realise exactly how important music is for global healing. These are uncertain times and I've been leaning so much on music to carry me through the low points. I can only assume the rest of the world feels the same."

While many projects have been put on hold due to the global lockdown, Lisa has come out with new music. She has launched her first solo non-film single "Nai chaida", about long-distance relationship. "Nai chaida" released on Tuesday on VYRL Originals.

The singer feels "music has always been the global language of healing in times of hardship".

"Songs of war, freedom, unity, have long-defined eras of tumult. Music will again be the art form that rejuvenates our spirits in this time," she added.

The Indian-American is best remembered for rendering the reprised version of "Tareefan". Most recently, she delivered hits "The wakhra song", "Naadaniyaan" from "The Sky is Pink" and "Chandigarh mein" from "Good Newwz".

She is utilising her time amid lockdown by "writing and recording".

"There were several pending projects when the lockdown happened, so I am busy finishing those and working on new songs," she said.

Asked if the uncertainty about the future makes her anxious, Lisa said: "Of course- it's less about the lockdown but more the human toll that makes my heart heavy. I am grateful for my health and family, because we're seeing how badly this has ravaged the world. I am especially worried for those without the means or access to necessary healthcare and essential goods."

(Source: IANS)