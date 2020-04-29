RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  29 Apr 2020 12:23 |  By RnMTeam

Joe Jonas reveals plans for his 1st wedding anniversary

MUMBAI: Singer Joe Jonas has special plans to celebrate his first wedding anniversary with actress Sophie Turner.

"I think we would have gone back to Vegas," he told host James Corden, reports eonline.com. "So, if you can keep a secret, I would say I might try to recreate Vegas in our house."

As for how Joe will bring Las Vegas to their home, he said:"I have a DJ set up. We could do a night club."

Joe and Sophie had exchanged vows on May 1, 2019 in a Las Vegas chapel following the Billboard Music Awards. The impromptu ceremony was intended to be kept a secret, but DJ Diplo's live coverage of the event on social media ruined their plans.

One month later, Joe and Sophie had their second wedding ceremony in France.

Joe admitted that he and Sophie used to celebrate every relationship milestone back when they were dating.

"We used to be the couple that every few days we would celebrate," he explained. "So, it'd be like, we've been dating for a week, we'd have a party or a big dinner. We've been dating for a month…and we were that nauseating couple," adding, "Now, I think we've chilled out quite a bit."

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Joe Jonas music James Corden DJ Diplo
Related news
News | 29 Apr 2020

Its a Lockdown Choir for the Parsis with Shayan Italia's Power of Love

MUMBAI: Spreading like wildfire on Facebook, the Zoroastrian Parsi Gods seem to be giving a big thumbs up to Shayan Italia's cover version of Power of Love.

read more
News | 29 Apr 2020

Badshah: Working with Jacqueline on 'Genda phool' was fun

MUMBAI: Rapper Badshah had fun working with actress Jacqueline Fernandez, and says he learnt a lot from her. Badshah worked with Jacqueline on his latest single "Genda phool".

read more
News | 28 Apr 2020

Selena Gomez tells Apple Music Rihanna is her favorite artist, shares love of Billie Eilish

MUMBAI: Selena Gomez joins Zane Lowe to share her 'At Home With’ Apple Music playlist and discusses how she’s been keeping busy and building a studio at home to allow her to make new music.

read more
News | 28 Apr 2020

Grammy-nominated Troy Sneed dies from COVID-19

MUMBAI: Grammy-nominated gospel singer Troy Sneed has died from complications with the coronavirus. He was 52.

read more
News | 28 Apr 2020

Lata Mangeshkar thanks Vikas Khanna for donating PPE kits to her hospital

MUMBAI: Playback legend Lata Mangeshkar has thanked chef-turned-author-turned-filmmaker Vikas Khanna for donating 1000 PPE kits to the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, built in the memory of her late father.Mangeshkar took to Twitter to express her gratitude to Khanna.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Radio City encourages listeners to stay indoors with ‘Ghar Se Na Niklenge’ anthem

MUMBAI: The nation has come to a standstill as people have been asked to stay at home and observeread more

News
Sony Music Kids content hits record-breaking 2Mn+ audio streams in April 2020

MUMBAI: Sony Music Kids is the one-stop online destination to spend quality time with your kids, read more

News
Fever Network announces Nation's Biggest Digital Carnival '100 Hours 100 Stars - a tribute to COVID warriors'

MUMBAI: Fever Network, the country’s leading radio network and house to the most popular radio stread more

News
Apple Music app can now access on Samsung smart TVs

MUMBAI: Apple Music has been making its way onto more and more non-Apple platforms lately, incluread more

News
Universal Music's first quarter was affected by COVID-19 pandemic

MUMBAI: According to the research, Universal Music Group’s recorded music revenues grew more tharead more

top# 5 articles

1
Ankit Tiwari collaborates with Sayam - Mohit for Corona Warriors

MUMBAI: Sun Raha Hai Na Tu" fame singer Ankit Tiwari has collaborated with music composer duo Sayam - Mohit for a song dedicated to corona warriors...read more

2
Jennifer Lopez reveals the promise she made to her step daughter Ella

MUMBAI: Singer, Jennifer Lopez already considers herself another mom to fiancé Alex Rodriguez’s daughters Natasha, 15, and Ella, 12. Ella and Lopez...read more

3
KSHMR & Sak Noel debut new single & music video ‘Bruk It Down’ feat. TxTHEWAY

MUMBAI: World-renowned DJ and producer KSHMR and Spanish artist Sak Noel have joined forces on new single ‘Bruk It Down’, out Friday 24th April via...read more

4
Patti Smith sings for Johnny Depp on his birthday

MUMBAI: American singer-songwriter Patti Smith enlightened Johnny Depp with a song on Sunday during the concert on regard to 50th anniversary of...read more

5
ICYMI: Sadie Robertson Huff enlists Matt Stell to surprise couples with performance of "Prayed For You"

MUMBAI: Sadie Robertson Huff recently enlisted RECORDS/Arista Nashville breakthrough artist Matt Stell to surprise two couples whose weddings were...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group