Joe Jonas reveals plans for his 1st wedding anniversary

MUMBAI: Singer Joe Jonas has special plans to celebrate his first wedding anniversary with actress Sophie Turner.
"I think we would have gone back to Vegas," he told host James Corden, reports eonline.com. "So, if you can keep a secret, I would say I might try to recreate Vegas in our house."
As for how Joe will bring Las Vegas to their home, he said:"I have a DJ set up. We could do a night club."
Joe and Sophie had exchanged vows on May 1, 2019 in a Las Vegas chapel following the Billboard Music Awards. The impromptu ceremony was intended to be kept a secret, but DJ Diplo's live coverage of the event on social media ruined their plans.
One month later, Joe and Sophie had their second wedding ceremony in France.
Joe admitted that he and Sophie used to celebrate every relationship milestone back when they were dating.
"We used to be the couple that every few days we would celebrate," he explained. "So, it'd be like, we've been dating for a week, we'd have a party or a big dinner. We've been dating for a month…and we were that nauseating couple," adding, "Now, I think we've chilled out quite a bit."
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: The nation has come to a standstill as people have been asked to stay at home and observeread more
MUMBAI: Sony Music Kids is the one-stop online destination to spend quality time with your kids, read more
MUMBAI: Fever Network, the country’s leading radio network and house to the most popular radio stread more
MUMBAI: Apple Music has been making its way onto more and more non-Apple platforms lately, incluread more
MUMBAI: According to the research, Universal Music Group’s recorded music revenues grew more tharead more
MUMBAI: Sun Raha Hai Na Tu" fame singer Ankit Tiwari has collaborated with music composer duo Sayam - Mohit for a song dedicated to corona warriors...read more
MUMBAI: Singer, Jennifer Lopez already considers herself another mom to fiancé Alex Rodriguez’s daughters Natasha, 15, and Ella, 12. Ella and Lopez...read more
MUMBAI: World-renowned DJ and producer KSHMR and Spanish artist Sak Noel have joined forces on new single ‘Bruk It Down’, out Friday 24th April via...read more
MUMBAI: American singer-songwriter Patti Smith enlightened Johnny Depp with a song on Sunday during the concert on regard to 50th anniversary of...read more
MUMBAI: Sadie Robertson Huff recently enlisted RECORDS/Arista Nashville breakthrough artist Matt Stell to surprise two couples whose weddings were...read more