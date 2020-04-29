RadioandMusic
Jennifer Lopez reveals the promise she made to her step daughter Ella

MUMBAI: Singer, Jennifer Lopez already considers herself another mom to fiancé Alex Rodriguez’s daughters Natasha, 15, and Ella, 12.

Ella and Lopez opened up about their close bond as she wished her a happy birthday.

Instantly, Jennifer Lopez officially became the coolest and the sweetest stepmom ever.

To commemorate Ella’s birthday, Lopez took to Instagram and revealed that she had promised her stepdaughter her Ralph & Russo lilac dress, which Lopez wore to the 2017 Grammy's. The little girl has a good taste of clothes just like her step mother.

Featuring a ruffled neckline and high slit, Ella has had her eye on this dress for a while. “You ran to me, sat right on my lap, put your arms around me and asked to have my lavender dress I had just worn to the Grammy's for when you grew up. You won my heart in a split second” Lopez shared about the first time they met.

Jennifer Lopez also said that she’ll also be splitting many of the other gowns between Ella’s older sister Natasha and Lopez’s daughter Emme.

“Ella told me, ‘I want your [Grammy's] dress with the orchid. What about that [dress], mummy? Are we going to keep that? Don't throw that out.' They tell me all the time,” she said.

Daily Mail reports that Alex Rodriguez spoke out about his and Lopez’s wedding plans in Thursday’s interview with Jimmy Kimmel.

“We have to go with the flow now. Everything is fluid, everything is on just a pause,” Rodriguez said.

The most awaited wedding is still on, and fans are exited for it.

