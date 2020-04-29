ICYMI: Sadie Robertson Huff enlists Matt Stell to surprise couples with performance of "Prayed For You"

MUMBAI: Sadie Robertson Huff recently enlisted RECORDS/Arista Nashville breakthrough artist Matt Stell to surprise two couples whose weddings were postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Last week, Sadie posted a video to Instagram sharing her live chat with two couples, Angelina & Jared and Katelynn, whose fiance Kaleb joined via FaceTime from his deployment, about their delayed wedding plans. After both couples shared they had selected Matt Stell’s “Prayed For You” for their nuptials, Sadie welcomed Matt Stell into the Zoom conference for an intimate acoustic performance of the song. The emotional surprise has already received over 350,000 views.

Watch here:

“Prayed For You,” Stell’s “career-changing” (Music Row) multi-week No. 1 smash and the only Billboard chart-topper by a debut artist in 2019, has amassed over 182 million streams. The song can be found on his Everywhere But On EP, which also includes a collaboration with Jimmie Allen, “Home In A Hometown,” and Stell’s cover of the Ariana Grande hit “God Is a woman.” The title track, co-written by Stell with Paul Sikes and Lance Miller, is already Top 35 on the country radio charts and climbing.

In response to the global pandemic impacting in person shows, Stell is hosting a WEEKLY livestream music series on Instagram @MattStellMusic. Titled PENNED UP, Matt teams up with Lindsay Ell, Jameson Rodgers and a weekly special guest each Wednesday at 8PM CT. He kicked it off on March 25 - view HERE. He just wrapped his first headlining shows, MATT STELL EVERYWHERE BUT ON TOUR, and will hit the road on select dates this fall with Toby Keith and as part of Rascal Flatts: Farewell Life Is A Highway Tour. Check out mattstell.com for latest dates and information.