News |  29 Apr 2020 12:43 |  By RnMTeam

Gigi Hadid is pregnant with Zayn Malik’s child

MUMBAI: Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are expecting their first child together.

According to TMZ, family source told the outlet that the international model is about 20 weeks along and doesn’t know the sex of the baby. "Gigi has kept the secret close to her family and friends for a while, as she's only a few months along," a source told ET.

The couple are currently quarantining with Hadid’s sister, Bella Hadid and family on their Pennsylvania farm.

With the pregnancy, Malik is now the third of his One Direction bandmates to become a father, following Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne. God, just think of their gorgeous genes.

The duo, who first began dating in 2015 before announcing a split in March 2018 “Everything is great. She’s super organized and I’m really not. It helps that she can get things together for me a little bit. I lean on her a lot” he once told British Vogue. They also share a horse together named Cool. “I’m really thankful that I met her,” he added to GQ. “I had a very negative outlook on things. That might have been adolescence or testosterone or whatever the fuck was running through my body at the time. She’s helped me to look at things from a positive angle.”

The couple allegedly rekindled their relationship in December and were spotted together in NYC in January, fuelling rumours they were fully back on.

