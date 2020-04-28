RadioandMusic
News |  28 Apr 2020 15:59

Selena Gomez tells Apple Music Rihanna is her favorite artist, shares love of Billie Eilish

MUMBAI: Selena Gomez joins Zane Lowe to share her 'At Home With’ Apple Music playlist and discusses how she’s been keeping busy and building a studio at home to allow her to make new music. She tells Apple Music Rihanna is her favourite artist, calls Taylor Swift “one of the greatest songwriters”, and shares what she loves about Billie Eilish, H.E.R., Kid Cudi, Erykah Badu, and Fleetwood Mac. She also says: "I would love for Stevie [Nicks] or someone in that world to sing at my wedding”.

Video and key quotes below

Video | Selena Gomez Tells Apple Music Rihanna Is Her Favorite Artist, Shares Love of Billie Eilish, Julia Michaels, H.E.R., Kid Cudi, Erykah Badu, Fleetwood Mac, and More

Watch

Selena Gomez Tells Apple Music About Her ‘At Home With’ Playlist Themes...

I guess this quarantine has given me time to just listen to all kinds of music. This was more last minute, but as I was going through it, I realized that it does kinda have a reoccurring theme. There's so much storytelling in each of these songs. I sat back and I was like, that's so interesting, because I have these pivotal songs that leave me in this trance and inspire me to then listen to other type of music. It's about lyrics, strong lyrics, a lot of love and pain and then there's just some party songs that just make me feel like I'm a kid again.

Check out all of the artist curated 'At Home With' playlists on Apple Music.  

Selena Gomez Tells Apple Music Rihanna Is Her Favorite Artist…

Selena Gomez: All I'm going to say is from the get go, I've been a Rihanna fan. SOS to now. So there isn't any real moment that it isn't gold, but “Love on the Brain”, and when she performed that live, I think that's one of the greatest songs of our time. I just think that the way she sings that song-

Zane Lowe: I have to ask you is she, because we've all got one. Is she your favorite?

Selena Gomez: Oh, I mean, yeah. Yes. I have a whole book in there dedicated to Rihanna in my living room.

Selena Gomez Tells Apple Music About How She’s Been Keeping Busy and Building a Studio To Make New Music...

Yeah, I do find that routine and structure helps. I'll kind of do what you do. I'll go into a little bit of like two days watching a lot of stuff, and then I'll realize I definitely need to like do something. So currently I'm actually building this little studio situation and I'm doing it with the people that have been in my house. So I'm creating a little station where I'm going to be able to FaceTime with my engineer and some of my producer friends and we're going to try to make some music, which I'm so excited about. But in general yeah, I do a lot of walks because that's all I feel like I can do. I do weights inside the house, definitely embarrassingly watch the YouTube videos where I'm trying to do what the woman is telling me to do, but she looks so glamorous doing it.

Selena Gomez Tells Apple Music She Wants Stevie Nicks To Sing At Her Wedding…

I mean I've listened to Fleetwood forever. I think I know all of their songs. I think that there's something... You just, you can hear the song, and it's just like you don't turn it.  I mean, ideally I would have probably, at my wedding, would love for Stevie or someone in that world to sing at my wedding. That's like music, you know?

Selena Gomez Tells Apple Music About Taylor Swift’s “Lover” and Why She Is One Of The Greatest Songwriters…

I mean, again, from the beginning, so there's nothing really to say other than this is another song that shows her ability to take it back to the old, to also combine it with her challenging to do new things with her music. So I think that's as pure that- I'll always, not even biased, just think she is one of the greatest songwriters.

Selena Gomez Tells Apple Music About Billie Eilish’s “Everything I Ever Wanted”…

First I'll say just the understanding she... she already knows of what this industry can be and become. And when I heard that song I just sobbed because I've been doing this for so long and it's like, damn, that's so true. There's so many moments where I was just like, Oh, it doesn't matter who you are. There's moments in my life that’s like “is this it?”She deserved every single thing that she got and has. She's an amazing, amazing artist.

Selena Gomez Tells Apple Music About Having Erykah Badu’s Song “Phone Down” on Repeat…

Selena Gomez Billie Eilish Rihanna Taylor Swift music
