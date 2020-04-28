Kylie Jenner makes TikTok dance video with her pal Stassie Karanikolaou

MUMBAI: Kylie Jenner is currently isolated at home with her daughter Stormi, two and singer Travis Scott. But kylie recently showed that she was in need of her best friend Stassie Karanikolaou, while making Tik Tok videos around stassie’s mansion.
The pair giggle and dance on the viral challenge on TikTok “Savage Tiger King Edition” with their bikinis on, you can hear audio that says: "Carole Baskin killed her husband, whacked him. Can't convince me that it didn't happen. Fed him to tigers, they snackin'. What's happening? Carole Baskin".
Another video was that the self-made billionaire danced to Vibez by DaBaby with Stassie, and were seen twerking for fans in the hilarious TikTok video.
