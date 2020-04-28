RadioandMusic
Justin Bieber dances to Drake's 'Toosie Slide'

MUMBAI: Justin Bieber’s quarantine seems to be doing just fine. The the-26-year old singer has been social-distancing along with his wife Hailey Baldwin and his family at his home in Canada.

According to the research, Justin Bieber has been binge-watching shows, listening to music, indulging in self-care, cooking and doing lots more to keep himself busy amidst the lockdown. But one that he's doing the most and is acing at it, is making TikTok videos of himself and wife Hailey Baldwin.

The singer is fond of making TikTok videos and posting all over his social media. Recently, Justin posted a video of himself pulling off a sassy dance along with his family in the song of Drake's 'Toosie Slide' carrying his 1-year- Jazmyn Bieber old baby sister Bay in his arms. The TikTok video featured Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin, Jazmyn Bieber, Aliie and Bay. Showing off some cool movies in the video, the singer does a moon walk dance which amazed his fans.

To know more watch below:

Justin Bieber Hailey Baldwin TikTok Toosie Slide Drake Dance Jazmyn Bieber
