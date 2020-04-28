RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  28 Apr 2020 18:20 |  By RnMTeam

Badshah, Shreya, Neha Kakkar among 75-plus artistes in April 30 YouTube gig

MUMBAI: Over 75 music artistes including Badshah, Shreya Ghoshal and Neha Kakkar, along with Indian YouTube creators, are uniting for a live concert that takes inspiration from the spirit of solidarity driving India's fight against COVID-19.

Headlined by artistes like Badshah, Neha Kakkar, Jubin Nautiyal, Raftaar, Shreya Ghoshal, Mame Khan, Malini Awasthi and YouTube creators like Bhuvan Bam, Prajakta Koli, the YouTube gig One Nation will go live on April 30 on YouTube and will feature sets from different parts of the country.

They will raise funds for PM CARES, a public charitable trust to provide relief during emergency situations, such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I am honoured to be a part of this initiative by YouTube to get us all together to enable the PM CARES Fund. It's difficult times but I hope we come out stronger and more empowered from this situation. Till then, it is important for us to understand our responsibility and practise social distancing and do our bit to help the world," said Badshah.

Commenting on the initiative, Satya Raghavan, Director, YouTube Content Partnerships, India, said: "I think the resilience showed by India in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic has been remarkable and we feel privileged, as YouTube, to have played our part in keeping people informed and engaged, during this time.

"One Nation by YouTube is our way of capturing this spirit, with a line-up of the best in entertainment and we're hoping that this inspires audiences across India to come forward and donate for the cause."

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Badshah Shreya Neha Kakkar artistes YouTube gig Satya Raghavan Director Youtube
Related news
News | 27 Apr 2020

Aastha and SuhkE treat fans with a virtual wedding for their upcoming song 'Video Bana De'

MUMBAI: Sony Music India brings together two of the most loved musicians of our country Aastha Gill and Sukh E for a fun wedding song 'Video Bana De'.

read more
News | 27 Apr 2020

Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai Bhosle launches YouTube channel

MUMBAI: Legendary singer Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai Bhosle has launched her YouTube channel and the youngster wants the melody queen to follow suit. While people are under lockdown and bringing out their creative sides, Asha is impressed with kids "adapting to the situation".

read more
News | 24 Apr 2020

Episode 2 of Julian Jordan's YouTube series 'It's Julian Jordan' is out now

MUMBAI: The second episode of Julian Jordan’s YouTube series ‘It’s Julian Jordan’ is out now! In this episode fans will get to experience the ups and downs of life on tour and celebrate New Year’s Eve with Julian Jordan and his entourage! Watch here:

read more
News | 23 Apr 2020

Indian YouTube channel uses songs by Pakistani artist without acquiring rights

MUMBAI: A lot of Indian music composers have taken inspiration from famous Pakistani tracks. Songs by the legends such as Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Nazia Hassan and many others have made it to Bollywood, both legally and illegally, winning hearts of the audience across the border.

read more
News | 23 Apr 2020

Jubin Nautiyal to conduct live concert from home in Dehradun

MUMBAI: Singer Jubin Nautiyal, who is best known for his songs "Kaabil hoon" and "Zindagi kuch toh bataa", will conduct a virtual musical concert for people amid the COVID-19 lockdown. This is his second virtual concert during the lockdown.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Sony Music Kids content hits record-breaking 2Mn+ audio streams in April 2020

MUMBAI: Sony Music Kids is the one-stop online destination to spend quality time with your kids, read more

News
Fever Network announces Nation's Biggest Digital Carnival '100 Hours 100 Stars - a tribute to COVID warriors'

MUMBAI: Fever Network, the country’s leading radio network and house to the most popular radio stread more

News
Apple Music app can now access on Samsung smart TVs

MUMBAI: Apple Music has been making its way onto more and more non-Apple platforms lately, incluread more

News
Universal Music's first quarter was affected by COVID-19 pandemic

MUMBAI: According to the research, Universal Music Group’s recorded music revenues grew more tharead more

News
Rise in TikTok users amid COVID-19

MUMBAI: TikTok has become the ultimate weapon to kill the boredom during the lockdown.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Ankit Tiwari collaborates with Sayam - Mohit for Corona Warriors

MUMBAI: Sun Raha Hai Na Tu" fame singer Ankit Tiwari has collaborated with music composer duo Sayam - Mohit for a song dedicated to corona warriors...read more

2
Lata Mangeshkar thanks Vikas Khanna for donating PPE kits to her hospital

MUMBAI: Playback legend Lata Mangeshkar has thanked chef-turned-author-turned-filmmaker Vikas Khanna for donating 1000 PPE kits to the Deenanath...read more

3
Selena Gomez tells Apple Music Rihanna is her favorite artist, shares love of Billie Eilish

MUMBAI: Selena Gomez joins Zane Lowe to share her 'At Home With’ Apple Music playlist and discusses how she’s been keeping busy and building a...read more

4
Grammy-nominated Troy Sneed dies from COVID-19

MUMBAI: Grammy-nominated gospel singer Troy Sneed has died from complications with the coronavirus. He was 52.Sneed's publicist, Bill Carpenter,...read more

5
Kylie Jenner makes TikTok dance video with her pal Stassie Karanikolaou

MUMBAI: Kylie Jenner is currently isolated at home with her daughter Stormi, two and singer Travis Scott. But kylie recently showed that she was in...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group