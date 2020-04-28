Ankit Tiwari collaborates with Sayam - Mohit for Corona Warriors

MUMBAI: Sun Raha Hai Na Tu" fame singer Ankit Tiwari has collaborated with music composer duo Sayam - Mohit for a song dedicated to corona warriors like doctors, police, government officials, vendors, and others who have taken the risk of working out of their homes to protect and to help rest of the Indians.
The song titled "Salaam Hai" has been written & composed by Sayam Qureshi and Mohit Manuja. "Sayam and I composed and wrote the entire song over video calls. Later, Ankit sir recorded the song at his home studio and sent the files to me & I produced it at my home studio. After completion, the files were mailed to our mix engineer for mixing. The entire project has been accomplished digitally." says Mohit of Sayam - Mohit duo.
"Corona Warriors have been working for all the Indians day and night while staying away from their loved ones and at maximum risk. This song is a tribute to such warriors. This is the least we can do for them." says Sayam of Sayam - Mohit duo.
"Along with Ankit Tiwari, we have so many television actors joining in on this project. The video of this song is going to be a very big surprise for all the fans." says Samuel Timothy (Co-producer of this project)
The song will be out soon on Youtube and all digital streaming platforms.
