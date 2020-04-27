When Jessica Simpson nearly got hit in the face by son's baseball

MUMBAI: Singer Jessica Simpson was having a relaxing moment when she almost got hit in the face by son's baseball.

Jessica is enjoying the quality family time as she quarantines amid the growing coronavirus pandemic.

But it's not all perfect moments for the Texas native as she isolates with her husband and three kids.

She posted a photo of her in a bikini on Instagram as her son Ace hit a baseball that nearly collided with her face, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The 39-year-old is seen basking in the sun while floating on a mat. The baseball splashing next to her head is also visible.

She wrote: "Attempted gettin' some sun and my son smacked a homerun from the driveway that almost nailed me in the face. Proof is in the splash. Needless to say, I got off the mat."

Simpson shares son Ace Knute and daughters Maxwell Drew and Birdie Mae with husband Eric Johnson.

(Source: IANS)