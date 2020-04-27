RadioandMusic
27 Apr 2020

Sterling Reserve Music Project's pan-India contest connects with independent music creators

MUMBAI: Calling all beat makers! Do you think you have what it takes to create a fresh new sound? The Sterling Reserve Music Project Sonic Labs contest, is looking for a one-of-a-kind and vibrant beat, to represent their signature sound. The contest is launched as a means to show their support for the independent music industry and gratify indie musicians, creators and producers during the lockdown.

