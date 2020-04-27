Saregama Music releases latest cover for 'Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna'

MUMBAI: Old classic songs have an aura of their own. In today's world where remixes have become common, cover versions of such songs have carved a special place for themselves in the hearts of listeners.

Giving music lovers a mix of old-school vibes and new age treatment, Saregama Music has released a cover of Hume Tumse Pyar Kitna, sung by Anuj Bajpai.

The song from the 1981 hit film, Kudrat, sung originally by the legendary Kishore Kumar, is now available with fresh sounds and a new feel.

Listeners can stream it on YouTube and all major streaming services: