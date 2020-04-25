RadioandMusic
News |  25 Apr 2020 12:44 |  By RnMTeam

The Rolling Stones unveil quarantine song 'Living in a ghost town'

MUMBAI: Iconic band, The Rolling Stones have unveiled their new track "Living in a ghost town" that they worked on during COVID-19 isolation.

The number, written by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, finds the band grappling with isolation, reports billboard.com.

"So the Stones were in the studio recording some new material before the lockdown and there was one song we thought would resonate through the times that we're living in right now," Jagger said in a statement about the song's timing.

"We've worked on it in isolation. And here it is -- it's called 'Living in a ghost town'," added the band's frontman.

Apart from a live rendition of "She's a rainbow" from 2017's "Honk" compilation album, the surprise track marks The Rolling Stones' first proper studio single since their 2016 cover album, "Blue and lonesome".

(Source: IANS)

