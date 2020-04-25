RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  25 Apr 2020 12:57 |  By RnMTeam

Singer, performer Ashok Mastie brings entire music fraternity together

MUMBAI: Singer/Performer Ashok Mastie create an inspirational corona song.

Watch 31 artists on one platforms spreading a message against #Covid19. “HAUNSLA NA CHHADIN” which will serve as motivation to fight the coronavirus pandemic and the current extended situation of lockdown.

Ashok Mastie says, “Music is a great medium to engage masses into something inspiring and motivational. Music has the power to heal and “Haunsla Na Chhadin” is one such song which will keep the fighting spirit alive in all of us, since we all are fighting against this pandemic in some or the other way. I want to thank all the artist and music technicians for their special contributions for this song. I hope all of you will like the song and listen to it staying indoors.”

All the featuring actors have recorded their renditions from their respective homes and put together an awesome music video which has resulted in an entertaining and inspiring video

A Gurmansa Studios and Vinkal Studio Production song “HAUNSLA NA CHHADIN”

Singer -Ashok Mastie ; Lyrics -Dr. Kewal Arora; Music- Money Sondh ; Concept & Creation- Pali Bhupinder Singh

Featuring - Akanksha Sareen, Ashok Mastie, Baljinder Lailna, Daler Mehndi, Daljeet Kalsi, Dev Kharaud, Dilraj Uday, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Harish Verma, Honeyjeet Singh, Jagjit Sandhu, Jaspinder Cheema, Jasbir Jassi, Jaswinder Bhalla, Karamjit Anmol, Kaptan Ladi, Kunwar Virk, Mika Singh, Mintu Gurusaria, Munish Sahni, Nachhatar Gill, Nidhi Kohli, Pali Bhupinder Singh, Rajiv Sharma, Rana Ahluwalia, Roshan Prince, Sardar Soni, Smeep Kang, Varinder Singh Ghuman, Kuljinder Singh Sandhu , Nirmal Jaura, Money Sondh.

Tags
Ashok Mastie Gurpreet Guggi Harish Verma Jasbir Jassi Jaswinder Bhalla music
Related news
News | 25 Apr 2020

The Rolling Stones unveil quarantine song 'Living in a ghost town'

MUMBAI: Iconic band, The Rolling Stones have unveiled their new track "Living in a ghost town" that they worked on during COVID-19 isolation. The number, written by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, finds the band grappling with isolation, reports billboard.com.

read more
News | 25 Apr 2020

Hungama Artist Aloud launches

MUMBAI: Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotes independent content, is bringing back its hit property, #StayAtHome #StayEntertained, for a second season.

read more
News | 25 Apr 2020

Dimitri Vegas, Like Mike, Bassjackers reinvent iconic track with the huge ‘Happy Together’

MUMBAI: Dimitri Vegas, Like Mike team up with long-time collaborators Bassjackers for their latest speaker-fuelled banger ‘Happy Together’, once again showing the smooth dynamic that occurs when both acts come together on a single.

read more
News | 25 Apr 2020

Alok teams up with THRDL!FE for bracing new single 'Hear Me Tonight'

MUMBAI: Brazilian DJ, producer, and record label owner Alok has linked up with British record producer THRDL!FE on exhilarating new single ‘Hear Me Tonight’, out 24th April.

read more
News | 25 Apr 2020

Eminem sends spaghetti meal pots to hospital workers

MUMBAI: Rapper Eminem sent spaghetti meal pots made by his mother for hospital workers in Detroit.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Spotify Covid-19 music relief project adds Music Health Alliance as partner

MUMBAI: U.S.read more

News
RED FM's new initiative 'mind detox'- to calm you down during lockdown

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM has recently launched a new on-air and digital initiative to help people staread more

News
How to tune in to internet radio for free

MUMBAI: If you know a station’s call letters or name, it’s a snap to haul in a specific internetread more

News
All India Radio has effectively put its casual employees out of work

MUMBAI: In his address to the nation on March 20, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked employers nread more

News
Punjab government reaches out to children through radio, TV

MUMBAI: To reach out to students in rural areas of the state in the wake of the lockdown, the Puread more

top# 5 articles

1
Fifth edition of VYRL Coverstar is back for Vishal Mishra's latest track Aaj Bhi

MUMBAI: After the mega success of its previous editions, VYRL brings to you the 5th edition of coverstar with Vishal Mishra’s latest release ‘Aaj...read more

2
The Rolling Stones unveil quarantine song 'Living in a ghost town'

MUMBAI: Iconic band, The Rolling Stones have unveiled their new track "Living in a ghost town" that they worked on during COVID-19 isolation. The...read more

3
Dimitri Vegas, Like Mike, Bassjackers reinvent iconic track with the huge ‘Happy Together’

MUMBAI: Dimitri Vegas, Like Mike team up with long-time collaborators Bassjackers for their latest speaker-fuelled banger ‘Happy Together’, once...read more

4
Singer, performer Ashok Mastie brings entire music fraternity together

MUMBAI: Singer/Performer Ashok Mastie create an inspirational corona song. Watch 31 artists on one platforms spreading a message against #Covid19. “...read more

5
COVID-19: Ustad Amjad Ali Khan lauds PM Modi's efforts

MUMBAI: Sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan says Prime Minister Narendra Modi will always be remembered for saving millions of lives during the COVID-...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group