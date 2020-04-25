Singer, performer Ashok Mastie brings entire music fraternity together

MUMBAI: Singer/Performer Ashok Mastie create an inspirational corona song.
Watch 31 artists on one platforms spreading a message against #Covid19. “HAUNSLA NA CHHADIN” which will serve as motivation to fight the coronavirus pandemic and the current extended situation of lockdown.
Ashok Mastie says, “Music is a great medium to engage masses into something inspiring and motivational. Music has the power to heal and “Haunsla Na Chhadin” is one such song which will keep the fighting spirit alive in all of us, since we all are fighting against this pandemic in some or the other way. I want to thank all the artist and music technicians for their special contributions for this song. I hope all of you will like the song and listen to it staying indoors.”
All the featuring actors have recorded their renditions from their respective homes and put together an awesome music video which has resulted in an entertaining and inspiring video
A Gurmansa Studios and Vinkal Studio Production song “HAUNSLA NA CHHADIN”
Singer -Ashok Mastie ; Lyrics -Dr. Kewal Arora; Music- Money Sondh ; Concept & Creation- Pali Bhupinder Singh
Featuring - Akanksha Sareen, Ashok Mastie, Baljinder Lailna, Daler Mehndi, Daljeet Kalsi, Dev Kharaud, Dilraj Uday, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Harish Verma, Honeyjeet Singh, Jagjit Sandhu, Jaspinder Cheema, Jasbir Jassi, Jaswinder Bhalla, Karamjit Anmol, Kaptan Ladi, Kunwar Virk, Mika Singh, Mintu Gurusaria, Munish Sahni, Nachhatar Gill, Nidhi Kohli, Pali Bhupinder Singh, Rajiv Sharma, Rana Ahluwalia, Roshan Prince, Sardar Soni, Smeep Kang, Varinder Singh Ghuman, Kuljinder Singh Sandhu , Nirmal Jaura, Money Sondh.
