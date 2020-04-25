RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  25 Apr 2020 10:25 |  By RnMTeam

Lata Mangeshkar shares emotional post on father's death anniversary

MUMBAI: Playback legend Lata Mangeshkar has revealed that she could not perform certain rituals on her father's 78th death anniversary due to the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic.

The 90-year-old singer took to Twitter to commemorate her late father, Pandit Dinanath Mangeshkar's death anniversary on Friday.

"Aj mere parampujya pitaji Master Dinanath Mangeshkar ji ki 78wi punyatithi hai. Is saal hum corona ki wajah se punyatithi ka karyakram nahi kar sake, iska hamein dukh hai. Is saal hum Dinanath Pratishthan ki taraf Priti Patkar ji ki Prerana Foundation ko panch lakh aur meri taraf se das lakh ki rashi de rahein hain (Today is the 78th death anniversary of my revered father Master Dinanath Mangeshkar ji. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, we could not perform certain rituals related to his death anniversary this time. I feel deeply saddened because of that. We are donating a sum of five lakhs to Priti Patkar ji's Prerana Foundation on behalf of Dinanath Pratishthan along with an additional 10 lakhs from me)," she wrote.

On social media, Lata Mangeshkar also wished cricketing icon Sachin Tendulkar on his birthday on Friday.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Sachin Tendulkar Lata Mangeshkar COVID-19 music
Related news
News | 25 Apr 2020

Singer, performer Ashok Mastie brings entire music fraternity together

MUMBAI: Singer/Performer Ashok Mastie create an inspirational corona song. Watch 31 artists on one platforms spreading a message against #Covid19. “HAUNSLA NA CHHADIN” which will serve as motivation to fight the coronavirus pandemic and the current extended situation of lockdown.

read more
News | 25 Apr 2020

The Rolling Stones unveil quarantine song 'Living in a ghost town'

MUMBAI: Iconic band, The Rolling Stones have unveiled their new track "Living in a ghost town" that they worked on during COVID-19 isolation. The number, written by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, finds the band grappling with isolation, reports billboard.com.

read more
News | 25 Apr 2020

Hungama Artist Aloud launches

MUMBAI: Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotes independent content, is bringing back its hit property, #StayAtHome #StayEntertained, for a second season.

read more
News | 25 Apr 2020

Dimitri Vegas, Like Mike, Bassjackers reinvent iconic track with the huge ‘Happy Together’

MUMBAI: Dimitri Vegas, Like Mike team up with long-time collaborators Bassjackers for their latest speaker-fuelled banger ‘Happy Together’, once again showing the smooth dynamic that occurs when both acts come together on a single.

read more
News | 25 Apr 2020

Alok teams up with THRDL!FE for bracing new single 'Hear Me Tonight'

MUMBAI: Brazilian DJ, producer, and record label owner Alok has linked up with British record producer THRDL!FE on exhilarating new single ‘Hear Me Tonight’, out 24th April.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Spotify Covid-19 music relief project adds Music Health Alliance as partner

MUMBAI: U.S.read more

News
RED FM's new initiative 'mind detox'- to calm you down during lockdown

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM has recently launched a new on-air and digital initiative to help people staread more

News
How to tune in to internet radio for free

MUMBAI: If you know a station’s call letters or name, it’s a snap to haul in a specific internetread more

News
All India Radio has effectively put its casual employees out of work

MUMBAI: In his address to the nation on March 20, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked employers nread more

News
Punjab government reaches out to children through radio, TV

MUMBAI: To reach out to students in rural areas of the state in the wake of the lockdown, the Puread more

top# 5 articles

1
Fortnite and Travis Scott present: ASTRONOMICAL

MUMBAI: Travis Scott + Cactus Jack have partnered with Fortnite on a one of a kind in-game experiential performance and the world premiere of a new...read more

2
Cosmic gate gets set to spread some 'Universal Love'

MUMBAI: Do not adjust your signal, Cosmic Gate have punched up a track that takes them as far off the C.G. ‘grid’ as they’ve been in a decade. Their...read more

3
Dolly Parton: I'm always in glam

MUMBAI: Popular singer Dolly Parton is keeping up her glamour routine even in the time of social distancing. "(I'm) following all the social...read more

4
Singer, performer Ashok Mastie brings entire music fraternity together

MUMBAI: Singer/Performer Ashok Mastie create an inspirational corona song. Watch 31 artists on one platforms spreading a message against #Covid19. “...read more

5
Hungama Artist Aloud launches

MUMBAI: Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotes independent content, is bringing back its hit property, #StayAtHome #...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group