Lata Mangeshkar shares emotional post on father's death anniversary

MUMBAI: Playback legend Lata Mangeshkar has revealed that she could not perform certain rituals on her father's 78th death anniversary due to the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic.

The 90-year-old singer took to Twitter to commemorate her late father, Pandit Dinanath Mangeshkar's death anniversary on Friday.

"Aj mere parampujya pitaji Master Dinanath Mangeshkar ji ki 78wi punyatithi hai. Is saal hum corona ki wajah se punyatithi ka karyakram nahi kar sake, iska hamein dukh hai. Is saal hum Dinanath Pratishthan ki taraf Priti Patkar ji ki Prerana Foundation ko panch lakh aur meri taraf se das lakh ki rashi de rahein hain (Today is the 78th death anniversary of my revered father Master Dinanath Mangeshkar ji. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, we could not perform certain rituals related to his death anniversary this time. I feel deeply saddened because of that. We are donating a sum of five lakhs to Priti Patkar ji's Prerana Foundation on behalf of Dinanath Pratishthan along with an additional 10 lakhs from me)," she wrote.

On social media, Lata Mangeshkar also wished cricketing icon Sachin Tendulkar on his birthday on Friday.

(Source: IANS)