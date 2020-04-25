RadioandMusic
Kanye West proves his billionaire status

MUMBAI: Kanye West, rapper has proved the receipts of his billionaire status.

According to a report by Forbes, “a publication known for calculating the net worth of celebrities, the world-famous rapper and fashion mogul has provided documents proving he is worth over $1 billion”.

In a lengthy process that took into account West's debt, assets and expenses, Forbes calculated the rapper's net worth as close to $1.3 billion — $300 million more than his 22-year-old sister-in-law Kylie Jenner, whom is the world's youngest self-made billionaire in 2019 and 2020.

According to Forbes, “the new findings came after backlash from West when he was not included in the magazine's annual billionaires list in March. Forbes reports the rapper shared documents with the outlet Thursday to set the record straight about his finances”.

But the outlet says West is still bloating his net worth. Yes, he is a billionaire, but the rapper has insisted his wealth is much more than that.

“It’s not a billion, it’s $3.3 billion since no one at Forbes knows how to count” West texted Forbes prior to publication, they report.

Further on Friday, Bloomberg reported that Yeezy, West's high-end sneaker line, was valued by Bank of America Corp. at $3 billion last year, before the fashion industry took a hard hit from the coronavirus pandemic.

“All of this is Level 2, it’s time to go to Level 3” West told Bloomberg.

USA TODAY has reached out to West's rep for further comment.

Kylie Jenner admits that she's not 'technically' a self-made billionaire after all

Kanye West's 'Jesus is King' inspires mosh pits, strong emotions at LA preview event

West memorably discussed his finances on Twitter in 2016, when he claimed to be "$53 million in personal debt" and made a public plea for Mark Zuckerberg to invest $1 billion in him as the "greatest artist of all time."

A few hours after that, West was imploring his fans to subscribe to the Tidal streaming service to download The Life of Pablo, his seventh album.

