Hungama Artist Aloud launches

MUMBAI: Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotes independent content, is bringing back its hit property, #StayAtHome #StayEntertained, for a second season. A unique series of multilingual, multi-genre, and multi-talent digital concerts, the property has been launched in association with Facebook and will incorporate a ‘Donate’ tab, a feature of Facebook Fundraisers that is being rolled out in India under the Facebook Social For Good campaign. This will allow the viewers to donate to GOONJ which is working to ease the hardships faced by daily-wage earning families because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The second season of the series will feature Himani Kapoor, Shashaa Tirupati, Sujata Majumdar, Hardeep Grewal, Poorvi Koutish, Siddharth Basrur, Paroma Dasgupta, Dev Negi, Astitva, The Suryansh Project, Preety Bhalla, Shreya Sharma and Sanah Moidutty performing live from their homes and entertaining viewers as they practice social distancing. From 27th April 2020 till 1st May 2020, every day, different artists will go live on Hungama Music’s Facebook page to deliver acoustic perform

mances and interact with their fans. The concerts will also be available to stream on Hungama Music and Hungama Artist Aloud’s Facebook page, Twitter and Instagram handles.

Speaking about the association with Facebook, Siddhartha Roy, COO, Hungama Digital Media said, “We are glad to partner with Facebook and work with them to roll out Facebook Fundraisers in India, a unique way of allowing users to donate to organizations working at the frontline during this pandemic. Hungama Artist Aloud #StayAtHome #StayEntertained was created to offer quality entertainment to users as they practice social distancing from the safety of their homes. We are excited to launch the new season, this time with the option to donate easily to GOONJ, and are certain that this will help in uniting users and artists for a greater purpose.”

Speaking about the property, Soumini Sridhara Paul, Vice President, Hungama Artist Aloud said, “As a society, we’re facing a tough situation that requires us to remain united and work towards keeping each other’s morale high. Music has the power to bring people together and we are delighted to launch the second season of the series. Besides offering users’ a chance to enjoy performances across genres and languages while interacting with their favorite artists, the series will also make it possible for them to contribute towards the betterment of those who need our help the most right now.”

Speaking about her upcoming performance, Shashaa Tirupati said, “We are in the middle of an unprecedented situation and staying indoors is the only way to ensure our safety, as well as, the safety of others. I am glad to be a part of Hungama Artist Aloud #StayAtHome #StayEntertained 2.0, a property that aims to bring music and joy to people who are at home. I look forward to meeting my fans online.”

Siddharth Basrur added, “Staying at home 24/7 can be a tough job for some people but music can help break the monotony. I am delighted to get an opportunity to entertain people through my music. I am certain that the viewers will enjoy the musical journey that I and my colleagues from the industry will take them on, in Hungama Artist Aloud #StayAtHome #StayEntertained 2.0.”

Speaking about the property further, Dev Negi said, “While social distancing is important to beat the current situation, it is easier said than done. I am glad that platforms like Hungama Artist Aloud are using the digital medium to offer users easy avenues to entertain themselves. I am looking forward to performing some of my favourite songs and interacting with my fans live on Facebook.”

Hungama Artist Aloud #StayAtHome #StayEntertained 2.0 will be available to live stream on Hungama Music's Facebook Page

