Eminem sends spaghetti meal pots to hospital workers

MUMBAI: Rapper Eminem sent spaghetti meal pots made by his mother for hospital workers in Detroit.
A post on the medical facility's Instagram account read: "Our #HealthcareHeroes 'lost themselves' in the delicious Mom's Spaghetti donated by Detroit's very own, @eminem. Thank you for providing a special meal for our team members!"
The spaghetti pots featured the "Slim Shady" rapper's logos at the bottom and were tagged with the words like "Thank you Frontline Caregivers", reports femalefirst.co.uk.
The name "Mom's Spaghetti" comes from the lyrics to Eminem's 2002 track "Lose Yourself".
In December 2017, Eminem opened up a pop-up Mom's Spaghetti food truck in Detroit, where he encouraged people to "come vomit up some spaghetti."
Earlier this week, Eminem marked 12 years of sobriety on his social media accounts.
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: U.S.read more
MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM has recently launched a new on-air and digital initiative to help people staread more
MUMBAI: If you know a station’s call letters or name, it’s a snap to haul in a specific internetread more
MUMBAI: In his address to the nation on March 20, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked employers nread more
MUMBAI: To reach out to students in rural areas of the state in the wake of the lockdown, the Puread more
MUMBAI: Travis Scott + Cactus Jack have partnered with Fortnite on a one of a kind in-game experiential performance and the world premiere of a new...read more
MUMBAI: Playback legend Lata Mangeshkar has revealed that she could not perform certain rituals on her father's 78th death anniversary due to the...read more
MUMBAI: Do not adjust your signal, Cosmic Gate have punched up a track that takes them as far off the C.G. ‘grid’ as they’ve been in a decade. Their...read more
MUMBAI: Popular singer Dolly Parton is keeping up her glamour routine even in the time of social distancing. "(I'm) following all the social...read more
MUMBAI: Singer/Performer Ashok Mastie create an inspirational corona song. Watch 31 artists on one platforms spreading a message against #Covid19. “...read more