Dolly Parton: I'm always in glam

MUMBAI: Popular singer Dolly Parton is keeping up her glamour routine even in the time of social distancing.
"(I'm) following all the social distancing rules, living on faith," Parton told people.com.
"I'm still working like always, trying to bring some light anywhere that I can."
She is also following her glam routine religiously.
"I always say that the only way I'd be caught without make-up is if a radio fell into the bathtub and electrocuted me," she joked.
"So yes, I'm always in glam!"
In these trying times, Parton wants those in need to "keep the faith".
"God is looking out for us. We will come out on the other side of this, and we're all going to be better people for it. Take care of each other from afar and continue to send love to your friends, family and everyone suffering," said the veteran singer.
Meanwhile, Parton has curated an 'At Home Together' playlist on Spotify.
(Source: IANS)
