Dimitri Vegas, Like Mike, Bassjackers reinvent iconic track with the huge ‘Happy Together’

MUMBAI: Dimitri Vegas, Like Mike team up with long-time collaborators Bassjackers for their latest speaker-fuelled banger ‘Happy Together’, once again showing the smooth dynamic that occurs when both acts come together on a single. This time reinventing The Turtle’s iconic smash and expertly bringing it crashing into 2020 with a power fans have come to expect from both sets of artists.

The hardstyle kick and syncopated bass introduced from the start waste no time in establishing the high-paced intensity that permeates throughout the track, perfectly balancing the old-school with modern techniques, highlighted by the pitched vocal hinting at the introduction of the iconic vocal. Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike and Bassjackers develop the theme throughout before unveiling the instantly recognizable vocal that is guaranteed to whip any crowd up into a frenzy, before dropping the familiar vocal melody and crafting it into a colossal, anthemic lead that nods to the track’s origins while still feeling innovative.

Current #1 DJ’s in the World Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike prove once again why they are at the top of the tree when it comes to their impressive collection of collaborators. Boasting work alongside a wide array of artists including Diplo, David Guetta, Snoop Dogg, Paris Hilton, Gucci Mane and Wiz Khalifa, this latest collaboration with Bassjackers proves the brothers’ ability to align with artists that inspire them at just the right time. With Bassjackers fresh off their latest success ‘Big Orgus 2020’ and with a history of impressive collaborations from the acts including ‘The Flight’, and Mortal Kombat anthem ‘You’re Next’, ‘Happy Together’ is a perfect storm that is set to have fans bouncing around the room wherever they are partying in the world.

Get the link of the track here: https://open.spotify.com/album/2LK7YxcYpFW25L6ALMXhPY?highlight=spotify:...