RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  25 Apr 2020 17:33 |  By Tolika Yeptho

Alexx O'Nell: 'Still On My Mind' is like opening my diary and letting the world see it

MUMBAI: Alexx O'Nell, an American-born actor and budding singer has recently released his first single debut “Still On My Mind” featuring the gorgeous actress Shama Sikander.

“The song and the video are two completely different” Alexx exclaimed while sharing the initial idea of the song. “I put my heart and soul for this song, it’s about the relationships I have gone through the ups and downs, good and bad times, regrets and wanting to make things right. It is a very personal song and maybe on the reason why it took me so long to release the music, this is like opening my diary and letting the world see it. The difficult thing is that not everyone is going to like it and I wasn’t really ready for that”.

Watch here:

Being an actor, this is his first single debut when asked his thoughts on this he said, “I will take this opportunity to focus on my music and I could in a very unique lockdown. I have already recoded all of the music and have already shoot the video, the only thing remaining was to get mix and matches. There were couple of folks in UK that were able to access their studio so I was able to get this music wrapped up, about two weeks ago before the relief, I was so fortunate”.

The song asks a question “How do you live without me now?” and this is the question people are asking all over the world the singer said, as all over the world friends, families, and lovers are forced to stay at a distance from one another. In that way, this is a love song fitting for the lockdown, one reason why he thought it was important to release it now.

“The foundation of the song is my relationship and the video convey the same emotion but in a fictional story”, the singer shared.

While our lives have been recently stripped to the minimum by a virus, the singers fitness routine hasn’t changed. He is taking full use of the things around him, while he ran on the roads, he is now running on the building’s stairs up and down 5 times in a day, he said. “With 66 push ups and in between 11 laps and while I’m doing that in my ear there’s audio program playing, I’m learning Hindi as it is terrible so I could be better at the end of this lockdown. My co-career has also been acting but I’m trying to get my music out as it’s something I always loved and wanted to do”.

Tags
Alexx O'Nell still on my mind Singer music actor COVID-19 diary American
Related news
News | 25 Apr 2020

Rising artist Wuh Oh releases highly anticipated new single 'Zita'

MUMBAI: Multi-faceted artist, composer and experimental producer Wuh Oh has unveiled his brand new single ‘Zita’. The atmospheric track shows off Wuh Oh’s versatility as a producer taking you on a genre-bending journey from middle eastern melodies to gospel inspired crescendos.

read more
News | 25 Apr 2020

Know what Taylor Swift didn't approve of from her former record label

MUMBAI: Taylor Swift and her former record label has been reignited. On Thursday, the singer took to social media to say that she did not support the release of a new album featuring some of her live performances from 2008.

read more
News | 25 Apr 2020

Singer and Composer Vardan Singh dedicates song to "Jaan Hai Toh Jahab Sara Hai" with 40 actors to all corona warriors

MUMBAI: Doctors, medical staff, and other essential workers are working tirelessly to fight the deadly virus. But there have been reports coming in from different parts of the country on how they have been attacked or ostracised in their own housing colonies for performing their duties.

read more
News | 25 Apr 2020

Yo Yo Honey Singh, Amit Trivedi, Mika Singh make Sunday a fun day on TikTok LIVE Concert

MUMBAI: As we head into another week of staying at home, TikTok, a place where everyday millions of people turn to make their day brighter, is turning your Sunday into a Fun Day with #TikTokLiveConcert.

read more
News | 25 Apr 2020

Kanye West proves his billionaire status

MUMBAI: Kanye West, rapper has proved the receipts of his billionaire status.According to a report by Forbes, “a publication known for calculating the net worth of celebrities, the world-famous rapper and fashion mogul has provided documents proving he is worth over $1 billion”.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Apple Music app can now access on Samsung smart TVs

MUMBAI: Apple Music has been making its way onto more and more non-Apple platforms lately, incluread more

News
Universal Music's first quarter was affected by COVID-19 pandemic

MUMBAI: According to the research, Universal Music Group’s recorded music revenues grew more tharead more

News
Rise in TikTok users amid COVID-19

MUMBAI: TikTok has become the ultimate weapon to kill the boredom during the lockdown.read more

News
Spotify Covid-19 music relief project adds Music Health Alliance as partner

MUMBAI: U.S. non-profit Music Health Alliance (MHA) has been added as a partner in the Spotify...read more

News
RED FM's new initiative 'mind detox'- to calm you down during lockdown

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM has recently launched a new on-air and digital initiative to help people staread more

top# 5 articles

1
Rapper Raja Kumari: In the US, I was asked to leave my culture behind

MUMBAI: Indian-American rapper-songwriter Raja Kumari has come out with a new single "N.R.I.", and says the song stems from the duality of being...read more

2
Rising artist Wuh Oh releases highly anticipated new single 'Zita'

MUMBAI: Multi-faceted artist, composer and experimental producer Wuh Oh has unveiled his brand new single ‘Zita’. The atmospheric track shows off Wuh...read more

3
Know what Taylor Swift didn't approve of from her former record label

MUMBAI: Taylor Swift and her former record label has been reignited. On Thursday, the singer took to social media to say that she did not support...read more

4
Henrik Schwarz remixes HOSH & 1979 single 'Midnight (The Hanging Tree)' Feat. Jalja

MUMBAI: German dance music legend Henrik Schwarz has remixed the Hosh & 1979 smash ‘Midnight (The Hanging Tree)’, out Friday 24th April....read more

5
Kina releases debut EP 'Things I Wanted To Tell You'

MUMBAI: 20-year-old Italian producer Kina has released his debut EP Things I Wanted To Tell You via RCA Records UK – listen HERE. The sonic...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group