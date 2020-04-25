Alexx O'Nell: 'Still On My Mind' is like opening my diary and letting the world see it

MUMBAI: Alexx O'Nell, an American-born actor and budding singer has recently released his first single debut “Still On My Mind” featuring the gorgeous actress Shama Sikander.

“The song and the video are two completely different” Alexx exclaimed while sharing the initial idea of the song. “I put my heart and soul for this song, it’s about the relationships I have gone through the ups and downs, good and bad times, regrets and wanting to make things right. It is a very personal song and maybe on the reason why it took me so long to release the music, this is like opening my diary and letting the world see it. The difficult thing is that not everyone is going to like it and I wasn’t really ready for that”.

Watch here:

Being an actor, this is his first single debut when asked his thoughts on this he said, “I will take this opportunity to focus on my music and I could in a very unique lockdown. I have already recoded all of the music and have already shoot the video, the only thing remaining was to get mix and matches. There were couple of folks in UK that were able to access their studio so I was able to get this music wrapped up, about two weeks ago before the relief, I was so fortunate”.

The song asks a question “How do you live without me now?” and this is the question people are asking all over the world the singer said, as all over the world friends, families, and lovers are forced to stay at a distance from one another. In that way, this is a love song fitting for the lockdown, one reason why he thought it was important to release it now.

“The foundation of the song is my relationship and the video convey the same emotion but in a fictional story”, the singer shared.

While our lives have been recently stripped to the minimum by a virus, the singers fitness routine hasn’t changed. He is taking full use of the things around him, while he ran on the roads, he is now running on the building’s stairs up and down 5 times in a day, he said. “With 66 push ups and in between 11 laps and while I’m doing that in my ear there’s audio program playing, I’m learning Hindi as it is terrible so I could be better at the end of this lockdown. My co-career has also been acting but I’m trying to get my music out as it’s something I always loved and wanted to do”.