My father is my inspiration, my guru: Kumar Sanu's daughter Shannon K

MUMBAI: “It is a matter of great pride and honour that I have learnt my craft from father Kumar Sanu” says I Do Star Shannon K.
Shannon K feels that as her guru and her father the biggest gift that she got from him as a legacy is his knowledge, his passion and love for music.
Remembering her childhood, Shannon found her father always available and active in her life. From her studies to her music , Kumar Sanu has been a pillar of strength to her daughter who is now an established global star “He has always supported my decisions. Never questioned it. Encouraged me to follow my dreams and work hard to turn them into reality”
Lauding the contribution of her father Shannon K says, "My father has played a great role in shaping my musical ability by adding finesse and polish to it. I believe in past time karma and hence I am privileged to be his daughter. If anybody else was my guru, the communication process would have been a bit slower and it would have been slightly difficult to fit into the groove, which thankfully I did know undergo with my father”
Shannon began her U.S. musical journey in 2018 with the release “A Long Time,” a song that was written and produced for Shannon K by 4X Grammy award winner Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd
Shannon, has already made a name for herself in the US and got a lot of accolades for her anti-bullying song anthem - "Give me your hand". She has carved her name on the trophy of Hollywood Music In Media Awards for best social message original song .
She has also collaborated with Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam on a fusion song titled OMT directed by Annabel. She made her Bollywood debut with the song ‘Tik Tok’ which was produced by Himesh Reshammiya for the movie Happy Hardy and Heer.
Her last song “I Do” received over 15 million views on all the social media platforms.
