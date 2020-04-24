RadioandMusic
News |  24 Apr 2020 18:27

Henrik Schwarz remixes HOSH & 1979 single 'Midnight (The Hanging Tree)' Feat. Jalja

MUMBAI: German dance music legend Henrik Schwarz has remixed the Hosh & 1979 smash ‘Midnight (The Hanging Tree)’, out Friday 24th April.

Maintaining the hypnotic vocals of Jalja that helped make the original so unique, Schwarz’s remix places a greater emphasis on the orchestral elements, creating a versatile, multifaceted track that would turn heads on dancefloors and auditoriums alike.

Previously released exclusively on Beatport in December 2019 via HOSH’s fryhide label, ‘Midnight (The Hanging Tree)’ Feat. Jalja reached #1 in Melodic House and Techno Tracks playlist and #2 in the main Beatport Chart. The track also received an array of support since being playlisted at Kiss FM & A List at Radio 1, and with  Mistajam featuring the track as his ‘Future Anthem’, Annie Mac crowning it the week’s ‘Hottest Record’ and Pete Tong naming it his first ‘Essential New Tune’ of the decade.

One of the most recognisable names from the world of dance music, Henrik Schwarz has previously remixed tracks from the likes of Coldplay, Mary J. Blige and Foals. Also a composer, he has successfully maintained a balance between electronic music, classical and jazz, and between energetic, highly charged dance sets at huge techno events and concert performances in seated auditoriums. Last month he released ‘Together’, a two-track EP on the lauded Innervisions imprint.

Affiliated with Diynamic Music and label boss of fryhide, the Hamburg-born artist has been an active member of the electronic music scene for over 15 years. Having made a melodic mark on the scene with the success of releases such as ‘Woohoo’ and ‘Cilantro’ which amassed a combined 5.8 million Spotify streams, HOSH has firmly cemented his position as one of the most diverse artists in the electronic music industry.

Henrik Schwarz leaves his adored mark on the track that seems destined to go down as the dance music release of 2020.

