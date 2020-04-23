Martin Jensen's 'Me, Myself, Online' lands at Denmark’s Billund airport for live stream event!

MUMBAI: Last weekend, falling on Good Friday in a never-before-seen event, Martin Jensen took his unmistakable sound to play a colossal 5-hour DJ set from the centre of Denmark’s national stadium, Telia Parken in Copenhagen. Where usually the field and surrounding stands see over 40,000 adoring fans descend into the stadium to enjoy sport, Martin DJed solo on the pitch to bring almost 1 million fans dancing around the world an enthralling show aimed at keeping spirits high during these unprecedented times; welcome to ‘Martin Jensen: Me, Myself, Online’!

Harnessing the uniting power of music, Martin has now decided to make this unique livestream event a bi-weekly showcase, where he’ll do pop-up sets in icon, jaw-dropping and off-the-wall locations around Denmark. This Friday April 24th, he’ll take-off to descend on Denmark’s Billund Airport to play another extended 4 hour set from one of the airfields cavernous hangars. Surrounded by jets and aircrafts and with a full production set-up to rival his global sell-out shows, Martin’s ‘Me, Myself, Online’ is ready to crank up the altitude and take fans to new heights. #1 global streaming/ gaming platform Twitch have also been confirmed as an initiative partner for these one-off shows to truly bring audiences an immersive, high-quality experience.

Speaking ahead of the event, Martin said: “From having the idea of Me, Myself, Online less than a month ago, to seeing it realised and the success of our last event in Telia Parken is truly amazing. I can’t really describe it, but it gives me hope for the near future which was otherwise looking pretty dark in terms of events. I gave my fans and listeners a promise to continuously push the boundaries of what’s possible and I’m happy being able to do that through Me, Myself, Online whilst giving everyone a good and memorable experience. Here’s to many more events!”

As one of Denmark’s biggest artists with over 1 billion streams and a #45 placing in the DJ Mag Top 100 DJ’s Poll, Martin Jensen is constantly pushing the envelope in connecting with his fans through his music and calcifying his blazing pace in the music industry with high-class productions and song writing flair. Take ‘Solo Dance’ that has become one of the most-recognised tracks in recent years, from pop chart plays, to keeping the dancefloor on fire, the track has achieved over 1 billion+ streams to date, as the hitmaker has also collaborated with #1 artist James Arthur and UK stadium-headlining group The Vamps – but it doesn’t stop there. Lending his hand to remixes for the likes of Rita Ora and artist of the decade Ed Sheeran, his solo output has also remained prolific with ‘Carry On’ with new talents MOLOW merging the artists takes on dance-driven pop to kick-off 2020; get poised for new music to be premiered and teased throughout ‘Me, Myself, Online’ during this next chapter.