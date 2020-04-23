RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  23 Apr 2020 18:34 |  By RnMTeam

Jason Derulo shaves off eyebrow after losing a bet

MUMBAI: Singer Jason Derulo has just shared a major transformation, after shaving off an eyebrow completely amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Derulo posted on his Instagram page a video of him announcing a basketball challenge between him and his friend from his home in Southern California.

The two were later seen taking turns throwing shots in the video set to the song "2 Seater". In the end, Derulo lost to his friend who scored more shots in a row than him.

Looking annoyed, Derulo picked up the electric razor as his friend teased him from behind. He then shaved off one of his eyebrows entirely, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Showing the result to the camera, the singer appeared to be shocked at his own reflection.

"Had to shave my eyebrow for a bet," he captioned the clip.

Moments later, the R&B and hip-hop star shared new shirtless selfies. In the images, he took a close inspection of his now-completely-gone eyebrow as he stood in front of the mirror.

"How long this $h*t gon' take to grow back," he mused in the caption.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Singer Jason Derulo music coronavirus eyebrow 2 Seater
Related news
News | 23 Apr 2020

Grammy Award-Winning musicians performed at the Global Online concert by OnePageSpotlight; over six million people from 190 cities joined in

MUMBAI: One Page Spotlight, the social and professional networking site for creators and entertainment professionals, recently hosted the Global Online Concert on the occasion of Earth Day 2020.

read more
News | 23 Apr 2020

Eelke Kleijn teases next album with glorious new track 'The Magician'

MUMBAI: Rotterdam’s finest Eelke Kleijn has been hard at work cooking up some very hot material in his studio of late, and we’re now treated to the first taste of the follow-up to his stunning 2018 album ‘Moments Of Clarity’.

read more
News | 23 Apr 2020

Singer Raveena Mehta is back with a Bang after 7 years to amaze the world with her music video ‘YAADEIN’

MUMBAI: After her debut album launch ‘From Deep Within” a 13 original tracks Raveena Mehta sang at the age of 12, with the blessings of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor at Trident hotel in Mumbai. She is back with her new music video ‘YAADEIN’ in collaboration with Avitesh Shrivastava.

read more
News | 23 Apr 2020

Musicians across the world stand in solidarity on 50th anniversary of Earth Day #ConcertForAHealthyPlanet

MUMBAI: On Earth Day, 5 Grammy Award-Winners led by UNESCO Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Education for Peace and Sustainable Development (MGIEP)’s, #KindnessMatters for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) campaign ambassador, Ricky Kej, and an ensemble of stellar musicians came together for a one-

read more
News | 23 Apr 2020

COVID-19: Ustad Amjad Ali Khan lauds PM Modi's efforts

MUMBAI: Sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan says Prime Minister Narendra Modi will always be remembered for saving millions of lives during the COVID-19 pandemic.

read more

RnM Biz

News
All India Radio has effectively put its casual employees out of work

MUMBAI: In his address to the nation on March 20, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked employers nread more

News
Punjab government reaches out to children through radio, TV

MUMBAI: To reach out to students in rural areas of the state in the wake of the lockdown, the Puread more

News
Here's how social media apps are bolstering the fight against Covid-19

MUMBAI: The outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic has transformed our lives iread more

News
UK's community radio stations could face closure due to COVID-19

MUMBAI: According to the research, a third of the UK’s community radio stations could face closuread more

News
Levi's now joins TikTok on social commerce platforms

MUMBAI: The company announced today its success as one of the first retailers to use TikTok’s “Sread more

top# 5 articles

1
Grammy Award-Winning musicians performed at the Global Online concert by OnePageSpotlight; over six million people from 190 cities joined in

MUMBAI: One Page Spotlight, the social and professional networking site for creators and entertainment professionals, recently hosted the Global...read more

2
Punjab film Industry has come together with a song ‘Jitenge Hosle Naal’ to fight against COVID-19

MUMBAI: After Bollywood's latest Initiative "Muskurayega India" now Punjab film Industry has come together in the fight against coronavirus with the...read more

3
Eelke Kleijn teases next album with glorious new track 'The Magician'

MUMBAI: Rotterdam’s finest Eelke Kleijn has been hard at work cooking up some very hot material in his studio of late, and we’re now treated to the...read more

4
Charlotte de Witte will present her new logo during her 'New Form Livestream' today

MUMBAI: Charlotte de Witte will host a livestream called New Form Livestream. Following her livestream with Kompass at the start of the COVID-19...read more

5
Akshay Kumar, B Praak's 'Teri mitti' tribute to doctors

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and singer B Praak are coming up with a new song to pay tribute to doctors who are relentlessly working to...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group