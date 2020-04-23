Jason Derulo shaves off eyebrow after losing a bet

MUMBAI: Singer Jason Derulo has just shared a major transformation, after shaving off an eyebrow completely amid the coronavirus lockdown.
Derulo posted on his Instagram page a video of him announcing a basketball challenge between him and his friend from his home in Southern California.
The two were later seen taking turns throwing shots in the video set to the song "2 Seater". In the end, Derulo lost to his friend who scored more shots in a row than him.
Looking annoyed, Derulo picked up the electric razor as his friend teased him from behind. He then shaved off one of his eyebrows entirely, reports aceshowbiz.com.
Showing the result to the camera, the singer appeared to be shocked at his own reflection.
"Had to shave my eyebrow for a bet," he captioned the clip.
Moments later, the R&B and hip-hop star shared new shirtless selfies. In the images, he took a close inspection of his now-completely-gone eyebrow as he stood in front of the mirror.
"How long this $h*t gon' take to grow back," he mused in the caption.
(Source: IANS)
