Charlotte de Witte will present her new logo during her 'New Form Livestream' today

MUMBAI: Charlotte de Witte will host a livestream called New Form Livestream. Following her livestream with Kompass at the start of the COVID-19 lockdown, she will now be streaming from her home from her roof-terrace with the beautiful Ghent in the background.

During this stream, she will reveal the re-work of her logo, designed by Munich based agency Bureau Borsche. Alongside the logo reveal, Charlotte will drop a special limited-edition t-shirt with the new logo, which is exclusively for sale in the KNTXT webshop for 24 hours only!