RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  23 Apr 2020 17:29 |  By RnMTeam

Charlotte de Witte will present her new logo during her 'New Form Livestream' today

MUMBAI: Charlotte de Witte will host a livestream called New Form Livestream. Following her livestream with Kompass at the start of the COVID-19 lockdown, she will now be streaming from her home from her roof-terrace with the beautiful Ghent in the background.

During this stream, she will reveal the re-work of her logo, designed by Munich based agency Bureau Borsche. Alongside the logo reveal, Charlotte will drop a special limited-edition t-shirt with the new logo, which is exclusively for sale in the KNTXT webshop for 24 hours only!

Tags
Charlotte de Witte Logo COVID-19 New Form Livestream special limited-edition t-shirt
Related news
News | 23 Apr 2020

COVID-19: Ustad Amjad Ali Khan lauds PM Modi's efforts

MUMBAI: Sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan says Prime Minister Narendra Modi will always be remembered for saving millions of lives during the COVID-19 pandemic.

read more
News | 23 Apr 2020

COVID-19 effect: Westlife cancel stadium tour

MUMBAI: Pop band Westlife have cancelled their upcoming stadium tour due to the coronavirus pandemic. "To all our UK fans - it is with great sadness that despite best efforts, our shows scheduled for the UK in June and July must be cancelled," they said in a statement on Twitter.

read more
News | 23 Apr 2020

COVID-19: Kanye West donates 3,00,000 meals

MUMBAI: Rapper Kanye West's charitable collaboration has helped provide 3,00,000 meals to the needy in Los Angeles.

read more
News | 23 Apr 2020

Demi Lovato: Sign of strength to seek help for mental health

MUMBAI: Singer Demi Lovato says it is a "sign of strength" seeking help with your mental health, amid COVID-19 pandemic.

read more
News | 22 Apr 2020

RJ Abhilash Thapliyal misses studio vibe working from home

MUMBAI: RJ-actor Abhilash Thapliyal has turned his house into a mini studio in order to run his radio show from home due to the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.

read more

RnM Biz

News
All India Radio has effectively put its casual employees out of work

MUMBAI: In his address to the nation on March 20, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked employers nread more

News
Punjab government reaches out to children through radio, TV

MUMBAI: To reach out to students in rural areas of the state in the wake of the lockdown, the Puread more

News
Here's how social media apps are bolstering the fight against Covid-19

MUMBAI: The outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic has transformed our lives iread more

News
UK's community radio stations could face closure due to COVID-19

MUMBAI: According to the research, a third of the UK’s community radio stations could face closuread more

News
Levi's now joins TikTok on social commerce platforms

MUMBAI: The company announced today its success as one of the first retailers to use TikTok’s “Sread more

top# 5 articles

1
Akshay Kumar, B Praak's 'Teri mitti' tribute to doctors

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and singer B Praak are coming up with a new song to pay tribute to doctors who are relentlessly working to...read more

2
COVID-19 effect: Westlife cancel stadium tour

MUMBAI: Pop band Westlife have cancelled their upcoming stadium tour due to the coronavirus pandemic. "To all our UK fans - it is with great sadness...read more

3
Singer Raveena Mehta is back with a Bang after 7 years to amaze the world with her music video ‘YAADEIN’

MUMBAI: After her debut album launch ‘From Deep Within” a 13 original tracks Raveena Mehta sang at the age of 12, with the blessings of Sridevi and...read more

4
Why Kelly Clarkson thinks her kids are 'depressing little toddlers'

MUMBAI: Singer Kelly Clarkson has joked that her children -- River and Remington-- are "depressing little toddlers" because they love her track "Born...read more

5
Symphonic death metal pioneers GENUS ORDINIS DEI announce first metal music opera series & new full-length concept album "Glare of Deliverance"

MUMBAI: Glare of Deliverance is much more than just a follow-up to our sophomore album Great Olden Dynasty, it's a series of ten individual songs,...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group