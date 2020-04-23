Akshay Kumar, B Praak's 'Teri mitti' tribute to doctors

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and singer B Praak are coming up with a new song to pay tribute to doctors who are relentlessly working to save lives amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The song, announced by the actor on Thursday, is titled "Teri mitti", and is a inspired by B. Praak's "Teri mitti" number in last year's Akshay Kumar-starrer, "Kesari".
"Kisi ne sahi kaha hai, mushkil ke samay sirf apne sath dete hain aur hamare sath is mushkil mein sabse aage hain hamare doctor’s jo safed coat mein sainiko se kam nahin hain. Hamari taraf se khas unke liye #DirectDilSe (Someone has rightly said that in tough times, only your loved ones offer help; today, in these most difficult times, doctors in white coat are no less than soldiers," he wrote.
Said B Praak, who has also sung the new song: "It's a tribute to the doctors out there who are fighting for us and working day and night to save the world."
The tribute number will be out on Friday at 12:30 pm.
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: In his address to the nation on March 20, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked employers nread more
MUMBAI: To reach out to students in rural areas of the state in the wake of the lockdown, the Puread more
MUMBAI: The outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic has transformed our lives iread more
MUMBAI: According to the research, a third of the UK’s community radio stations could face closuread more
MUMBAI: The company announced today its success as one of the first retailers to use TikTok’s “Sread more
MUMBAI: Pop band Westlife have cancelled their upcoming stadium tour due to the coronavirus pandemic. "To all our UK fans - it is with great sadness...read more
MUMBAI: After her debut album launch ‘From Deep Within” a 13 original tracks Raveena Mehta sang at the age of 12, with the blessings of Sridevi and...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Kelly Clarkson has joked that her children -- River and Remington-- are "depressing little toddlers" because they love her track "Born...read more
MUMBAI: Glare of Deliverance is much more than just a follow-up to our sophomore album Great Olden Dynasty, it's a series of ten individual songs,...read more
MUMBAI: With International Jazz day coming up, The National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) is happy to present a spectacular jazz performance...read more