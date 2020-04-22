Papon's new Assamese song spreads hope on Earth Day

MUMBAI: On Earth Day, singer Papon has come out with a new Assamese song, "Paar hobo aei xomoy", which translates to "This time too shall pass".
Papon, who has a cult following in Bollywood thanks to his melodies like "Jiyein kyun", "Kaun mera" and "Moh moh ke dhaage", has composed the song, says it is a universal song for hope and faith.
After receiving a positive response to his three-day online concert "Bohaag 2020", Papon decided to come up with the song. The song has been composed and sung by Papon. He also shot a video himself on his phone at home.
"I have received an overwhelming response to the inhouse concert for Rongali Bihu. The way everyone is fighting this difficult situation is very inspiring, and staying positive is the need of the hour, which lead to this song. It aims at spreading positivity and a ray of hope," Papon.
Asked about his decision to make the song in Assamese, Papon said: "Music has no boundaries, it in itself is a language."
"There have been songs in various foreign languages that we tend to not understand but we will enjoy the sound, the music. This song has good music and the video is with English subtitles. My first language/ mother-tongue is Assamese, since my college days in Delhi till now I have always been appreciated whenever I sang in the language. I think people like its phonetics so why not a song in Assamese, this is a universal song for hope and faith, and I hope it serves its purpose," he added.
(Source: IANS)
