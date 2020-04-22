RadioandMusic
News |  22 Apr 2020 13:25 |  By RnMTeam

Markus Schulz & Daimy Lotus ‘Are You With Me’

MUMBAI: ‘Indestructible’ in name and nature, with its Feb-released/Adina Butar-sung first single, Markus Schulz gave us a big open for his upcoming 2020 album. Now with spring in full swing, he’s primed a new precursor for it - and one that comparably resonates with ‘brighter days’ vibes.

‘Are You With Me’ introduces planet dance to an entity the Dutch music & festival scenes have been familiar with for time - the reflective songs & affecting tones of Daimy Lotus.

Lyrically ‘Are You With Me’ delivers something that’s half question and half statement - creatively echoing the complex & occasionally conflicting natures of a relationship. At its centre though, the message is clear: exposing vulnerabilities in the pursuit of clarity is worth the emotional price. Daimy delivers her message with a burgeoning spirit that - come the end of the chorus – becomes absolute.

A task to which it’s more than equal, Markus’s Album Mix lets Daimy’s voice & song do all the heavy lifting. As moving as it is memorable, he backs it with guitar thrum, trace piano and persuasive percussive elements. His Extended Mix meanwhile is an APB for the airwaves. Upping the drums and pulsing with advanced tempo & energy, it has lust-for-life written big print large throughout.

An anthem for those with the guts to lay it on the line (and shake off some uncertainty in the process)

Markus Schulz song music
